Rain pummeled the Midwest on Wednesday and cancelled numerous Major League Baseball games in the region. One of them was set to go down in Detroit as Tarik Skubal was going to lead the Detroit Tigers against the Pittsburgh Pirates. A postponed game is always a bummer, but that set up a double header on Thursday which opened the door for a potential Skubal vs. Paul Skenes showdown. The two Cy Young favorites are pitching on the same day, but not in the same game.

Paul Skenes was slated to start Game 3 of the series for the Pirates, so the original schedule had him missing a duel with Tarik Skubal by one day. When Wednesday's game got postponed, fans started clamoring about the possibility of the two best pitchers in the game going up against each other. It would've been incredible to see, but the teams aren't changing the pitching matchup. Skubal will start Game 1 for the Tigers, and Skenes will start Game 2 for the Pirates.

Fans got their hopes up after Wednesday's game got rained out as there was hope for an incredible pitching matchup. A lot of people thought that the teams were going to give the people what they wanted. Unfortunately, that isn't the case, and now fans are upset about what could've been.

The game of baseball is always looking for ways to grow the sport, and this would've been a golden opportunity for exposure. Who wouldn't want to watch a Skubal vs. Skenes showdown?

“crazy how big of a miss this is for the sport,” one fan posted.

We still to get see both players pitch on the same day, but it would be a lot more fun if it was in the same game.

“What an unfun decision,” another fan said.

At the end of the day, this is in the best interest of both of these teams. Each team has a big advantage when one of these pitchers is on the mound, and it's hard for either of them to lose those games. Taking the better matchup means a probable victory.

“The fans need to understand it’s in neither teams best interest to line their starts up,” another fan said. “They’d rather take the massive advantage in one game and get that win.”

The Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball, and the Pirates are one of the worst. With Skubal on the mound going up against someone other than Skenes, Detroit will be a big favorite.

“For people crying, this is good… I want Skub by himself… We need to win each of his starts and going against Skenes would possibly hurt that… get over it,” a fan wrote.

Tarik Skubal will take the mound in Game 1 of the double header at 1:10 ET from Comerica Park in Detroit. Game 2 of the double header will get underway at 5:40 PM, and Paul Skenes will be on the mound for the Pirates.