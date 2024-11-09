Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is taking the leap in 2024-25. During a tightly-contested battle between the Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks, Cunningham put the team on his back and decided that he wasn't going to let his team lose.

With the Pistons trailing 121-120, Cunningham drained a tough floater over Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson to give the Pistons the lead in the final seconds.

Then, as the Hawks had a chance to tie the game, Trae Young made a beautiful dish to Onyeka Okongwu for what looked like a wide open dunk to win the game, However, Cunningham had other ideas.

Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet in this one, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to record his third consecutive triple-double. He has been one of the best players in the NBA so far this season and is carrying a Pistons squad that still has a very young roster into relevance. It's still early, but the Pistons currently are in the play-in mix in the Eastern Conference at 4-6.

This loss also dropped the Hawks to 4-6 on the season despite playing some pretty good basketball at times. Young had a monster game in this one with 35 points and 13 assists while knocking down six 3-pointers. Jalen Johnson continued to emerge as a possible breakout star for Atlanta as well, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Tobias Harris played a big part in the win for the Pistons as well, matching Cunningham's team-high with 22 points. Veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley also added 22 points off the bench.

This was a big win for the Pistons after a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, when Brandon Miller put back a miss to get the win at the horn. The Pistons can now build some momentum as they prepare for their NBA Cup opener against the Miami Hear next Tuesday. Detroit has one more game before then, against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.