A $9.1 million higher education grant awarded to the state of Mississippi will help three HBCUs to increase entrepreneurship, job training, and artificial intelligence (AI) education. Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, and Alcorn State University will benefit from the multi-million-dollar grant.

Governor Tate Reeves announced the funds through the Mississippi AI Talent Accelerator Program (MAI-TAP) on June 12, 2025, with the goal of bolstering the state's workforce and economic future, according to WJTV 12 News. To increase its influence, each institution will look for private financing and resources in addition to public assistance.

“This is another bold step forward for Mississippi,” Reeves said. “We’re not just preparing for the future—we’re building it. This investment will help to ensure that Mississippians are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

The Executive On Roster (XOR) program, which will spearhead a statewide effort to introduce students, educators, and entrepreneurs to emerging technology through experiential learning, was granted $1.3 million to Jackson State University, administered by AccelerateMS. Consulting teams of Jackson State students will also strive to provide small firms AI-powered assistance.

“We are grateful for this investment in Jackson State University’s mission to expand access to emerging fields,” JSU Interim President Denise Gregory, Ph.D., said in a news release. “This grant affirms the quality of our faculty and programs and allows us to give students the knowledge and experience to navigate and contribute to the world they are entering. It’s another step forward in our work to serve students and communities through innovation and opportunity.”

According to WJTV, Tougaloo College received $1.08 million to create a fund to provide students in all disciplines with access to AI-related ideas and employ new faculty members in the fields of AI and machine learning.

$1.15 million was awarded to Alcorn State University to train people in southwestern Mississippi in digital literacy and artificial intelligence and to use its School of Nursing to implement telehealth tools to increase access to healthcare in underprivileged rural areas. The University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi State University, and Mississippi College were among the other state universities that received awards.

The funding comes in the wake of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on April 23 that “established” a White House Initiative to support HBCUs' excellence and innovation.” Expanding access to federal and state grants, supporting institutional and workforce development in sectors like technology, health care, manufacturing, and finance, and establishing an annual White House HBCU Summit to establish partnerships and set goals are all part of the initiative’s mission to improve educational quality through private-sector partnerships.

“HBCUs are essential to fostering opportunity, economic mobility, and national competitiveness, serving as engines of success for American students,” a White House press release stated. “HBCUs have made extraordinary contributions to the general welfare and prosperity of the United States while producing many leaders in business, government, academia, and the military. Nearly 300,000 individuals annually pursue their dreams at HBCUs throughout the United States. These institutions generate $16.5 billion in annual economic impact and support over 136,000 jobs, strengthening communities and the nation.”