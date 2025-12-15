John Cena submitted to Gunther at the Dec. 13, 2025, edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Reflecting on Cena's iconic character, his long-time ally and former nemesis, R-Truth, opened up and revealed his “bittersweet” reaction to the emotional final match.

Speaking at the Saturday Night’s Main Event Recap show, Truth opened up about watching Cena's final match and addressed how his own emotions felt watching the veteran wrestle his retirement run.

“I prepared myself for, ‘yes, this is his last ride, his last run, he’s done.’” Truth noted. “But the emotion I felt seeing it happen, with the energy, the people, the whole vibe was just… It was a supportive vibe.”

Addressing his pride in Cena, Truth expressed his happiness for the 17-time World Champion.

“It was almost bittersweet, so proud and happy for him to have his moment, his wife was right there, people were showing him love, he left his shoe,” Truth added. “The moment was so good, I wanted it to be all about him. I didn’t want to make him feel sad; I wanted him to be proud of what he was doing, because I’ve always believed in what he did. We always believed in what he did; that’s why we showed up for him.”

In the final match of the night at the Capital One Arena, Gunther trapped Cena in a rear-naked choke to tap him out. Cena, known for not giving up, finally gave up in his career's final match and effectively passed the torch down to “The Ring General”.

R-Truth addresses retirement following John Cena's final WWE match

In his same appearance on the Saturday Night’s Main Event Recap show, R-Truth opened up about his own retirement plans, following Cena's last match.

“I always like to say, I steal this from The Rock, I let pain in my body be my guide as far as when it’s time for me to go. Right now, I still feel good,” Truth noted.

Truth addressed his newly signed contract and claimed that it also might be the last one he ever signs. At 53 years old, R-Truth is long past his prime.