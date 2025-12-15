The Seattle Seahawks got the job done in Week 15. Seattle survived against Indianapolis, winning 18-16 and spoiling Philip Rivers' return to the NFL. Jason Myers was a busy man, kicking several field goals including the 56-yard game winner. But his constant involvement is not a good sign for Seattle's offense.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stated the obvious during teh team's postgame press conference on Sunday.

“We’ve got to step it up a little bit on offense,” Darnold said after the game, per Seahawks reporter John Boyle.

All of Seattle's 18 points came from field goals on Sunday. While it was enough to get the win, it shows that the Seahawks simply couldn't get down the field on offense.

The Seahawks only managed 314 total yards against the Colts, well below their average on the season.

Darnold himself played fairly well. He went 22-of-36 passing for 271 yards, but did not manage to score a touchdown. But Seattle's running game is more to blame, only managing 50 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

In fact, just about the only player who had a good game was Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The third-year receiver has struggled over the past few weeks, but he showed up big for Seattle once again.

Article Continues Below

JSN finished the game with seven receptions for 113 receiving yards. He admitted that it felt good to get back on track.

“It means a lot,” Smith-Njigba said after the game, per the Associated Press. “Taking care of my body and making sure I’m here for my teammates, that’s what I want to do. Honestly, I could care less about any stat right now. I just want to win.”

But the good news is that Seattle won the game and improved to 11-3 on the season. They are virtually guaranteed a playoff spot, but still need to get another win to clinch a spot.

The Seahawks need to figure out their offensive issues in a hurry, as they face a dangerous opponent next week.

Next up for the Seahawks is as Week 16 matchup against the Rams.