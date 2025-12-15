The Kansas City Royals could look to make yet another splash this winter, and it may surprise both fans and pundits, given their recent moves.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Royals are interested in trading for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, despite already trading for two other outfielders in Lane Thomas and Isaac Collins earlier this offseason.

“Even after signing free agent Lane Thomas and trading for Isaac Collins, the Kansas City Royals are open to adding another outfielder – most notably Jarren Duran, if the Boston Red Sox lower their asking price,” Rosenthal wrote.

“The Royals are under the impression Duran would cost them left-hander Cole Ragans, though the Red Sox view the initial talks as more informal and exploratory, according to people briefed on the conversations.”

Across 157 games in 2025, Duran bashed 13 triples, hit 16 home runs, and posted a .774 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 77th percentile in Batting Run Value and the 98th percentile in Baserunning Run Value.

It is not known if the Royals would be willing to include Ragans in such a deal for the Red Sox star, but it does not seem as though they would be scared to acquire another outfielder.

While Duran played some center field for the Red Sox, the Royals would plan to play the All-Star in left field, according to Rosenthal. After acquiring Collins, Kansas City general manager J.J. Picollo made it clear that they have the space to be flexible.

“I don’t think it locks us into anything,” Picollo told Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “With the defensive versatility, what we think the free agent can do, what we think Isaac can do, there’s still a chance that we may do something else. … I don't think I’ll sit here and say we’re done. I don’t think that’s the case. But it doesn’t mean we have to get something done.”