In our insatiable need to compare and contrast every little element of the skill set of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on the basketball court, their ridiculous workout routines deserve a closer inspection.

Both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese put an absurd amount of work into their fitness regimen, which helps explain why the two are so competitive (with each other, along with the rest of their peers).

When personal trainer and assistant college basketball coach Carson Huelle posted video of Caitlin Clark's workout routine last summer, the clip quickly went viral.

Huelle captioned the video with a simple question: “Think you are working hard this Summer? Check out Caitlin Clark’s off-season workout ⬇️.” He listed “Conditioning, Ball-Handling, 100 3-Point Attempts, 100 Mid-Range Shots, 100 FT Attempts,” but that description doesn't really do justice to seeing the clips of Clark in action.

Huelle does point out that, “she works on all the basic fundamentals at game speed!”

Clark herself elaborates in the video that she made 233 out of those 300 shots she put up, understatedly adding “I think it's a good number.” Of the 63 out of 100 three pointers Clark drained, she wasn't thrilled, admitting “I'll still take 63, but I want to be more so around 70 if I can.”

As for the 81 mid-range shots she made out of a total of 100, she matter of factly noted “81 mid-range is really, really good.”

And as for her 89 out of 100 free throws made, she said “Anytime I can get to around 90 out of a hundred free throws I like that number.”

Besides the elaborate shot selection she also does intensive dribbling exercises.

Caitlin Clark has added eight pounds of muscle since the summer of 2022. That's when she started working with Iowa's gymnastics trainer on a strength-training plan.

Her full body workouts are unmatched: squats, deadlifts, sprints, rows, static hold pull ups, and more! And Clark has seen results, progressing an insane amount from her freshman year at Iowa to her first WNBA season.

Now all that hard work (and working out) is paying off, as Caitlin Clark is hitting her stride with the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese, meanwhile, has been working with the same trainer on the basketball court since she was in eighth grade, Jimmy Price, who gave her the nickname “Bayou Barbie.”

Price runs ShotReadyElite in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Sun, and has been impressed with Reese since he first met her family twenty years ago. “She is a fierce competitor. She's always been like that. Dawg been in her since she was born. This is nothing new,” he said.

Angel Reese gets to the gym daily at 7 AM as part of her two a day workout routine, and she makes it a point to stick to this schedule even while traveling.

Besides Price, she also works with renowned shooting coach Chris Brickley, who’s worked with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony (not bad company to be in).

In addition, Reese has been working on drastically improving her jump shot range with Victor Wembanyama’s trainer, Tim Martin.

And besides shooting coaches, she does plenty of finishing drills, sprints, core work with her boyfriend, and balancing exercises for hand-eye coordination.

All this has helped with her dribbling, post moves, and finishing at the basket — which helps explain why she's making such an impact as one of the best WNBA rookies ever.

So whether you're on Team Caitlin Clark, Team Angel Reese, or both — just know that their dedication to their craft in the gym is palpable, and explains why they're both performing at the top of their game, even as rookies.