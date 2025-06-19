Women's college basketball has a long history of blockbuster matchups and rivalries, highlighted by Tennessee and UConn. The Huskies and the Lady Vols have been two titans in women's college basketball, thanks to Geno Auriemma and the late Pat Summitt. It became a real rivalry between coaches and players. For example, Tennessee legend Candace Parker still has no love lost for Auriemma.

Summitt and Auriemma respected each other, but there was no love lost between the two programs, and that's where Parker is coming from. Parker was a legend at Tennessee and credits Pat Summitt and her coaching style for getting the most out of her, so it's no wonder she still sides with her legendary coach.

She elaborated on her feelings toward Auriemma in a TikTok for Complex Magazine. She said they don't have any ongoing beef or grudges, but they don't like each other mainly because of the Tennessee-UConn rivalry.

When Parker was asked explicitly whether she and Auriemma have connected, she said, “Nah. It's not beef. It's just that we don't like each other.”

She added, “We must be in a place where people understand and respect that, right? So many men out there don't like each other. It's so okay in society for people not to like each other. It's so okay for people to come on social media and talk junk if you're a man. It's fine, we don't like each other.”

“I grew up in an era where I didn't like you if you wronged my brother. It's just like that. Pat [Summitt] did not mess with Geno. So, I didn't mess with him. It was a rivalry, and then it boiled over into putting on the same USA jersey,” she continued.

Article Continues Below
More WNBA News
image thumbnail
Early WNBA Rookie of the Year rankingsJess Koffie ·
image thumbnail
Week 4 WNBA power rankings: Liberty, Lynx face 1st stumble before Commissioner’s Cup finish lineJess Koffie ·
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, Sue Bird, gives her remarks during the 2025 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Tennessee Theatre, June 14, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Shawn Millsaps/Special to News Sentinel)
Why Sue Bird thinks NBA Centel jokes are ‘good’ for leagueZachary Draves ·
Caitlin Clark (Fever), Napheesa Collier (Lynx) and Jonquel Jones (Liberty) all in-game shots, WNBA logo and full arena in background
6 biggest stories of 2025 WNBA season so farRussell Steinberg ·
The 2025 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees, from left, Mark Campbell, Sylva Fowles, Alana Beard, Lucille Kyvallos, Danielle Donehew, and Sue Bird receive applause during the 2025 WBHOF Induction Ceremony.
WNBA honors greats with Women’s Hall of Fame inductionErin Achenbach ·
A Wilson Evo NXT official WNBA basketball on the court at Crypto.com Arena.
WNBA exposed for excluding players from media rights dealJess Koffie ·

“The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other. There's no beef, because we moved past it.”

It's refreshing to hear an athlete like Candace Parker be so honest on a subject like this. It also adds a lot of fuel to the fire that this was a real rivalry, not just for show or in fans' minds.

Auriemma eventually passed Summitt on the all-time wins list in college basketball and is the current leader with 1,250 and counting. He also helped lead UConn to another national championship win this past season, totaling 12.

UConn and Auriemma have had a stranglehold on women's basketball since 1995, but Tennessee is still their big rival, and Parker's comments only further that.