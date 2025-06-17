WNBA legend Sue Bird is taking all these in stride. First, Bird was officially inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

Plus she is thrilled at the exposure the league is getting, even in the most least expected ways. When word got out that the WNBA was joked about on the popular parody account NBA Central, Bird was thrilled, per TMZ Sports.

She celebrated a post about the Los Angeles Sparks delaying practice due to guards Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink wearing the same outfit and engaging in a feud.

Bird said to Brink on her Straight to Cam podcast that being included in a joke instead of being the joke was a step in the right direction.

“It's good, though,” she said. “The last year-plus has been crazy with the social media takes around the WNBA, you guys know the craziness.”

Bird reiterated that after so many things that's held the WNBA down, it now looks like things are finally coming around.

“Add on the 20-plus years of people just like s****ing on us all the time,” Bird said. “So, to be on a parody account, it sounds weird, but it's actually a good sign. We're a part of the joke, not the butt of the joke.”

The WNBA is chartering new territory in sports media

Last year, the WNBA saw record viewership and attention. 94% of games were sold out, 400 000 fans attended games, and television viewership shot up to an average of 1.32 million viewers across all streaming platforms.

On June 13, the WNBA officially secured a landmark 11-year media rights deal worth $200 million. The deal, beginning in 2026.

The deal was in conjunction with NBC, Amazon, and Disney to increase media revenue. This represents a shift in major media outlets putting their name behind women's basketball.

At one point, it would be common for a parody account to mock the WNBA. Now the league is given legitimacy in the form of a parody.