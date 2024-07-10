Rookies Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever are soon going to be teammates, as they are both part of the 12-player team of WNBA stars that will be squaring off against the United States women's national basketball team in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

Despite the rivalry between the two rookies that dates back to their days in college, Reese appeared to be excited about the opportunity to play alongside the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“It's gonna be really cool. I know so many fans are gonna come out to watch both of us, but I know a lot of people are just gonna be able to come to Phoenix,” Reese said on ESPN.

“I'm sure it's already sold out. So being able to be in that environment, we're gonna be playing together for a while, so this is not gonna be the first time….hopefully 2028 we will be Olympians together too. So being able to enjoy this, I'm going to Paris too to go watch the Olympics. So I'm excited for that too,” Reese added.

The exclusion of Clark from Team USA's roster has created a lot of noise and sparked numerous debates, but in the upcoming All-Star Game, she will have the opportunity to make a case as to why she should have been part of the squad that will be leaving for Paris. Angel Reese can also do the same.

Reese and Clark have been a tremendous reason for the surge in popularity not just of the WNBA but women's basketball in general, but the Fever guard also said that she doesn't want people just focusing all their attention on her and Reese.

“I don't think I've ever been her teammate before, even at USA Basketball. I know people will be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everyone else,” Clark said earlier this month, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everyone on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise. I don't want it to take away from any of that and be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that's not fair to them,” Clark added.

Reese has made it to the 2024 WNBA All-Star Gamea after getting the fifth-most votes with a total count of 381,518. Clark, on the other hand, and to no one's surprise, got the most votes with 700,735.

So far in the 2024 WNBA regular season, Reese is leading the league in rebounds with 11.9 per contest to go with averages of 14.0 points and 1.6 steals per contest. She has been a double-double machine for the Sky, who have also won three of their last four games, including Wednesday's 78-69 victory at home over the Atlanta Dream in which Reese scored 11 points and grabbed 13 boards.

As for Clark, she is putting up 16.7 points, 7.6 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Angel Reese, WNBA All-Stars to put US women's basketball team to test

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will take place on July 20 in Phoenix.

Apart from Angel Reese and Clark, the other players on the WNBA All-Star roster are DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones of the Connecticut Sun, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell of the Fever, Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks, Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty, Kayla McBride of the Minnesota Lynx, Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings, and Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm.