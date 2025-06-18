The Rookie of the Year (ROTY) race in the 2025 WNBA season is turning out to be much more competitive than anticipated, and the league has thrived because of it. The young, energetic, and highly motivated first-year players have set the W ablaze with their talent, giving No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers an unexpected run for her money. Will the recent NCAA champ still come up on top? Let's take a look.

7. Monique Akoa-Makani, Phoenix Mercury

Monique Akoa-Makani has arguably been one of the best shooters in the entire rookie class. She’s made a name for herself by lighting it up from deep, and that kind of instant offense is rare for a rookie — and even more rare off the bench.

With the Mercury dealing with injuries, Akoa-Makani has stepped up as a scorer and floor spacer. She deserves ROTY consideration because of her elite shooting and offensive efficiency, which helped keep Phoenix competitive while the team was missing the likes of Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and Natasha Mack.

6. Te-Hina Paopao, Atlanta Dream

Te-Hina Paopao may not have the most attention on her out of all the rookies, but her role in the Dream's rotation has been pivotal. The South Carolina alum is one of the most accurate 3-point shooters among her class, and her ability to play both on and off the ball makes her incredibly valuable in a backcourt.

Paopao has shown poise beyond her years, especially in crunch time and when picking up the load for injured teammates. If Atlanta continues on its path and ends up in the playoffs, her influence could elevate her ROTY case late in the campaign.

5. Janelle Salaün, Golden State Valkyries

As one of the WNBA’s breakout international stars, Janelle Salaün has been a revelation for the new Valkyries franchise. She’s one of the most well-rounded rookies in the league, rebounding at a high rate, spacing the floor with a strong 3-point shot, and defending multiple positions.

Salaün has regularly outworked more experienced opponents, and for a first-year player on a brand-new team, her maturity and on-court IQ have been invaluable.

4. Saniya Rivers, Connecticut Sun

Saniya Rivers might just be the most underrated rookie of the 2025 WNBA season. While her numbers aren’t as eye-popping as some others further down the list, her defensive impact and athleticism have made her a game-changer off the bench for the Sun.

Rivers often takes the toughest defensive assignment and uses her length and instincts to disrupt passing lanes while also improving as a shooter and playmaker. Rivers deserves the award consideration because of her two-way ability and team-first mentality, which are both qualities that don’t always show up in the box score but could result in winning games.

Article Continues Below

3. Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Kiki Iriafen has arguably had the most historic start of any rookie this year. Her dominance on the boards and interior scoring have both helped transform the Mystics' frontcourt.

While others impact games with finesse, Iriafen brings physicality and consistency to the Mystics, making her a cornerstone for Washington's rebuild. If ROTY were awarded purely based on game-to-game intensity, she might already have it locked up.

2. Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

Sonia Citron has been the glue for a Mystics team that came into the season with low expectations and has leaned heavily on rookie talent. Her versatility is unmatched, with her ability to defend multiple positions, rebound, make intelligent passes, and score efficiently.

Citron's already playing like a seasoned pro, with a calm and mature presence on both ends of the court and incredible chemistry with her fellow rookie Iriafen. Her ability to adapt to different roles and still produce makes her a dark-horse ROTY candidate, especially if the Mystics can pull off a midseason resurgence.

1. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers entered the league with massive expectations and has delivered them and more. She's demonstrating elite efficiency and clutch performance and not only orchestrating the Wings' offense, but also producing at an All-Star level.

Bueckers' court vision, ability to control the pace of the game, create for her teammates, and score from all three levels make her the most complete rookie in the WNBA. No other first-year player is carrying a larger offensive load or impacting play more directly on their own.

Each of these players brings something distinct to the table, whether it’s scoring, playmaking, defense, or a surprising amount of leadership. As of this point in the 2025 WNBA season, the Rookie of the Year award ultimately looks to be between Bueckers and Citron based on their stats and overall impact, but any of these seven rookies would be a deserving winner in a class that’s shaping up to be one of the most talented in recent WNBA history.