WNBA legend Sue Bird was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame—a culmination point for a legendary college, international, and professional career.

Now she has more time to enjoy the current state of the game, not just the WNBA, but Unrivaled. On Thursday's episode of the Straight to Cam Podcast, Sue told host and LA Sparks player Cameron Brink and former player Dearica Hambry that she intends to attend Unrivaled games in Miami next year.

On the podcast, Bird talked to Hambry and Brink about the excitement surrounding the 3-on-3 professional league. Specifically, she brought up the context of various WNBA players becoming free agents.

“Do you guys think about Unrivaled next year and how crazy it's gonna be with free agency cause everybody's gonna be a free agent?” Bird asked.

“It's gonna be like boat parties in Miami,” Hamby hilariously said. “Unrivaled's gonna be nuts!” Bird responded.

“Will you go to games?” Brink asked.

“I do wanna come. I was supposed to come this year, but something changed in my schedule, and I couldn't make it. I'm definitely coming I wanna come check it out,” Bird said.

Unrivaled made its debut in Miami this past January. The league was founded by Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

Unrivaled was designed to provide professional women's basketball players with the opportunity to earn a living while playing during the off-season. As a result, the league generated $27 million in revenue and saw increased viewership and fan engagement both in person and on social media.

From there, Unrivaled is looking to double down heading into year two. Also, Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers declared she will play for Unrivaled next year.

Sue Bird's larger take on the future of Unrivaled

Part of Bird's excitement about the sophomore season of Unrivaled has to do with what the WNBA could look like. Consequently, it could lead to opportunities for players to interact with other players who usually wouldn't play during the off-season.

In return, those players could compel WNBA teams to recruit them and form “super teams.” Unrivaled plays during the off-season are the best time for that to transpire.

At the same time, both Unrivaled and the WNBA could further the growth of women's basketball.