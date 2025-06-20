The Atlanta Dream are off to a solid 8-4 start to their WNBA season and will now host the Washington Mystics at the Gateway Center Arena on Friday. Star center Brittney Griner has been listed as questionable due to illness, which raises doubts about her availability for the game. She is the only player who made the injury report for the Dream for this game. Griner missed the matchup against the Connecticut Sun earlier due to a hip injury.

This was followed by her absence against the Los Angeles Sparks, which was said to be a mental health break. Here is everything we know about Brittney Griner's injury and playing status against the Washington Mystics.

Brittney Griner's injury status vs. the Mystics

Brittney Griner was initially understood to be fit for the game against the Mystics. She was not part of the injury report and was expected to suit up alongside the rest of Atlanta's stars. However, as per USA Today's Meghan L. Hall, the 34-year-old is suffering from an unspecified illness, which has led to her status changing to questionable.

This comes after Griner started all of her team's last five games in the WNBA, including the recent 81-86 loss against the New York Liberty. In it, the 10-time All-Star had nine points and two blocks off a 5-7 shooting split. She also took part in both the games that the Dream have played against the Mystics this season.

Griner produced 18 points and eight rebounds during her team's opening day loss against Friday's opponents. She also started in the recent victory on June 15, although she only had 2 points despite playing more than 18 minutes. Regardless, the Dream have enjoyed a stellar start to the season and are up against a team that has struggled to get going.

Washington is 5-7 for the season and has lost seven of its last ten games. The Dream, on the other hand, led by Allisha Grey, Rhyne Howard, and Brionna James, is widely seen as a title contender. They will also be looking to get back to winning ways following their loss against the Liberty.

On the other hand, the Mystics will be looking to continue their recent resurgence. They have won two of their last 3 games and come into this one off the back of an impressive showing against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky. The Mystics have a young core of Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron, and Aaliyah Edwards. Their rookie, Georgia Amoore, drafted sixth overall at the 2025 WNBA draft, is out for the season, which means that the Dream are the favorites for this game.

Still, they can be expected to catch a break due to Griner's potential absence.

Dream injury report

Brittney Griner – Questionable (Illness)

Mystics injury report

Georgie Amoore – Out (ACL)