Anyone and everyone who saw Caitlin Clark make her return to the floor following a two-week hiatus could tell she hadn't skipped a beat. Last Saturday, Clark was hitting shot after shot and finished with 32 points and the Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty 102-88.

One of those admirers soaking it in was basketball influencer Rachel DeMita, an analyst for Ice Cube's Big3 League.

Coincidentally, the Fever/Liberty game aired on ABC at the same time a Big3 game in Chicago aired on CBS. DeMita took to X to express her excitement at Clark's return.

“for those who questioned the hype.” she posted.

"for those who questioned the hype.."

However, DeMita was terminated from her role at Big3 due to that post on Friday, per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.

A Big3 spokesperson didn't respond to comment to Front Office Sports. Nor did DeMita or her agent offer a comment at this time.

DeMita has developed a strong social media following for her basketball analysis and commentary.

She has 278,000 followers on X, 1 million on Instagram, 452,000 on TikTok, and 362,000 YouTube subscribers.

The connection between Caitlin Clark and the Big3

Since Clark emerged as a generational talent, the Big3 attempted to attach their brand to her name.

In March 2024, Ice Cube offered Clark a $5 million contract to play in the Big3. Ultimately, Clark was the No.1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and was drafted by the Fever to much fanfare.

Along the way, Clark went onto win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The Big3 is largely comprised of former NBA players playing in a 3 on 3 format. They play half court games in eight cities (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Washington D.C., Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami).

Not necessarily conducive to a player of Clark's caliber. She likes to push the tempo, run the floor, and shoot her trademark logo three pointers.