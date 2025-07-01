The Texas football team is expected to be one of the best teams in college football this year, and quarterback Arch Manning is a big reason why. Manning has more hype around him than any player that we have seen in a long time. Manning has patiently waited his turn behind Quinn Ewers, and now his time has come. Everyone is expecting big things from him, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum might have the loftiest expectations of all.

Arch Manning is expected to be a star, but we haven't really seen him play any meaningful college football yet. He still needs to prove himself, but it sounds like Paul Finebaum is already sold. He thinks that the Texas football team could've beaten Ohio State with Manning last year, and he doesn't think there has been a college QB this good since Tim Tebow, one of the all-time CFB greats.

“I think Steve Sarkeesian, who's one of the most amazing play callers I've ever seen, made a critical mistake late in the year,” Finebaum said during an episode of Get Up. “He was way too loyal to Quinn Ewers, who was banged up and was really ineffective. Had Arch Manning been instituted in the second half of that game like Nick Saban did a couple of years ago, with [Tua] Tagovailoa, I think there's a reasonably good chance that Texas would have beaten Ohio State, and won the national championship. They're very capable of doing it again this year. I believe also that Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006.”

In terms of expectations for this season, Finebaum thinks that Manning is coming for it all. The SEC, the Heisman, and potentially a national title as well.

“The absolute roof,” Finebaum said of his expectations for Manning. “I think there's a reasonably good chance that Arch Manning will be sitting in the front row in New York at the Heisman ceremony. That's assuming that his team does what it's supposed to do and compete for not only the SEC but for the national championship, and I really believe they will.”

Arch Manning and Texas are expected to be great, and Paul Finebaum is buying the hype. We will find out a ton about Manning and the Longhorns during the first week of the college football season as they will hit the road to take on Ohio State. What a matchup to kick off the season.