The Texas football team is expected to be one of the best teams in college football this year, and quarterback Arch Manning is a big reason why. Manning has more hype around him than any player that we have seen in a long time. Manning has patiently waited his turn behind Quinn Ewers, and now his time has come. Everyone is expecting big things from him, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum might have the loftiest expectations of all.

Arch Manning is expected to be a star, but we haven't really seen him play any meaningful college football yet. He still needs to prove himself, but it sounds like Paul Finebaum is already sold. He thinks that the Texas football team could've beaten Ohio State with Manning last year, and he doesn't think there has been a college QB this good since Tim Tebow, one of the all-time CFB greats.

“I think Steve Sarkeesian, who's one of the most amazing play callers I've ever seen, made a critical mistake late in the year,” Finebaum said during an episode of Get Up. “He was way too loyal to Quinn Ewers, who was banged up and was really ineffective. Had Arch Manning been instituted in the second half of that game like Nick Saban did a couple of years ago, with [Tua] Tagovailoa, I think there's a reasonably good chance that Texas would have beaten Ohio State, and won the national championship. They're very capable of doing it again this year. I believe also that Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006.”

In terms of expectations for this season, Finebaum thinks that Manning is coming for it all. The SEC, the Heisman, and potentially a national title as well.

“The absolute roof,” Finebaum said of his expectations for Manning. “I think there's a reasonably good chance that Arch Manning will be sitting in the front row in New York at the Heisman ceremony. That's assuming that his team does what it's supposed to do and compete for not only the SEC but for the national championship, and I really believe they will.”

Arch Manning and Texas are expected to be great, and Paul Finebaum is buying the hype. We will find out a ton about Manning and the Longhorns during the first week of the college football season as they will hit the road to take on Ohio State. What a matchup to kick off the season.

More NCAA Football News
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Texas A&M secures commitment from 4-star linebacker over OklahomaBenjamin Adducchio ·
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze watches on during Auburn Tigers A-Day football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Auburn football lands ex-5-star in transfer portal after Texas A&M exitBenjamin Adducchio ·
Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) waves a Tennessee Volunteers flag after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Tennessee football bolsters defense with pair of 4-star recruiting winsScotty White ·
Members of the Michigan Wolverines marching band perform before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.
Michigan football steals 4-star EDGE from South CarolinaScotty White ·
Ohio State Buckeye Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up before the start of the spring game at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State football’s Jeremiah Smith makes ‘promise’ about ‘hated’ MichiganBenjamin Adducchio ·
North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
North Carolina AD names successor once he steps down in 2026Benjamin Adducchio ·