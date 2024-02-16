Having secured the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, the all-time NCAA basketball scoring record and all-time women's college basketball records are within reach for Caitlin Clark.

In a historic moment, Iowa women's basketball star guard Caitlin Clark officially became the all-time leading NCAA women's basketball scorer, surpassing Kelsey Plum's previous record of 3,527 points. Clark made history early in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan on Feb. 15, pulling up for a ridiculously deep triple to set the new scoring record.

CAITLIN CLARK UNREAL LOGO BOMB TO BREAK THE NCAA RECORD pic.twitter.com/MXr2AZMuAP — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) February 16, 2024

Plum, who set the previous record in 2017 with a 57-point game for Washington against Utah in 2018, has expressed her support for Clark, acknowledging the significance of passing the baton to such a deserving player. Clark, known for her remarkable scoring ability, playmaking and basketball IQ, has been the focal point of Iowa's offense throughout her career. This season, she has led Division I in scoring, averaging over 30 points per game.

The game against Michigan was no different, with Clark entering the matchup needing just eight points to break the record. Throughout the season, Clark has consistently delivered performances that have not only led to wins for the No. 2 Hawkeyes but have also solidified her status as one of the greatest players in NCAA women's basketball history.

Having surpassed Plum's record, the all-time women's basketball record is within reach – 3,649 points held by Kansas' Lynette Woodard. Woodard's scoring record does not count as the NCAA career leader since her college playing career predated NCAA sponsorship of women's sports. This season, Clark could also become the all-time NCAA Division I scorer between men's and women's basketball. The current record is 3,667, held by Pete Maravich.

With Caitlin Clark averaging over 30 points per game, and with four games left in the Hawkeye's season, passing both Woodard's and Maravich's records are not out of the realm of possibility.