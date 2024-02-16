The Iowa star was embraced by her teammates following her record-setting bucket.

There was much anticipation building up to this, and Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark finally became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer for women's basketball. She was a mere eight points away from breaking Kelsey Plum's record coming into Iowa's game against Michigan on Thursday. She broke the record in true Caitlin Clark fashion, pulling up from near halfcourt and draining a three-point shot. During a timeout following the bucket, Clark jogged towards the Iowa bench where she was swarmed by her teammates alongside a tremendous ovation from the home crowd.

Caitlin Clark celebrates with her team after breaking the NCAA women's scoring record 🙌pic.twitter.com/tAnTzMknFe https://t.co/D8Dp7rdP3N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2024

During her time at Iowa, Caitlin Clark has developed into one of the most electrifying players in the country and the probable No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Technically, Clark still has the option to return to Iowa for a fifth year of of eligibility due to COVID. The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and would likely select Clark without a doubt.

In the day and age of the transfer portal, Clark has played all four of her college seasons at Iowa. This year she's been averaging 32.1 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 85 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Last season, Clark led Iowa to the NCAA championship game where they ended up losing to LSU. This season, Iowa has consistently been ranked among the top 5 in the AP poll and appears to be a legit title contender once again.