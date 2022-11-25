Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

USC football quarterback Caleb Williams passed Ohio State’s CJ Stroud as the Heisman Trophy favorite, per FanDuel.

Williams is now listed at -130 while Stroud is sitting at +110. Meanwhile, Michigan’s Blake Corum follows them at +2500.

Caleb Williams has excelled under Lincoln Riley at USC. He’s tallied 3,480 passing yards to go along with 33 passing touchdowns and just 3 interceptions on the season. But Williams is no stranger to making plays out of the pocket as well. He’s recorded 316 yards on the ground with 7 rushing touchdowns.

USC football is 10-1 on the year. Caleb Williams will have an opportunity to cement his Heisman status against Notre Dame this weekend in Los Angeles.

However, CJ Stroud is still very much alive in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Stroud has thrown for just over 2,990 passing yards with 35 passing touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He isn’t as much of a force in the rushing game, but Stroud has led the Buckeyes to an undefeated record. If he can lead Ohio State to a win over Michigan this weekend, his Heisman odds could see an increase.

Blake Corum and even TCU’s Max Duggan could still shock the world and win the award. But the odds suggest this is a two-horse race between Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud. Both QBs are extremely talented and their respective teams would not be where they are without them.

It will be back-to-back near misses for Stroud if Williams were to end up winning the Heisman Trophy. He was beaten out last year by Alabama’s Bryce Young.

The Caleb Williams-CJ Stroud Heisman debate could ultimately be decided this weekend.