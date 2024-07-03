As the 2024 season of the Call of Duty League (CDL) approaches its grand finale with Championship Weekend just around the corner, Activision has unveiled a compelling array of viewership rewards to enhance the spectator experience. These rewards are accessible to fans who link their YouTube and Activision accounts and engage with the live broadcasts.

Call Of Duty Championship Weekend Daily Viewership Rewards

The rewards are structured to offer something unique each day of the event, enticing viewers to stay tuned and participate actively throughout:

Thursday, July 18:

Got Em! Emblem – Unlock this emblem after watching for one hour.

1-hour Double XP token – Gain double XP after one hour and 30 minutes of viewing.

Chip Emblem – Unlock this emblem after two hours of watching.

1-hour Double Weapon XP token – Earn double weapon XP after two hours and 30 minutes of viewing.

Get Turned On Animated Calling Card – Unlock this animated calling card after three hours of viewing.

Friday, July 19:

Champ's Here Calling Card – Obtain this calling card after one hour of viewing.

1-hour Double XP token – Enjoy double XP after one hour and 30 minutes of watching.

#1 Weapon Sticker – Unlock this sticker after two hours of viewing.

1-hour Double Weapon XP token – Gain double weapon XP after two hours and 30 minutes of watching.

Calculated Calling Card – Unlock this calling card after three hours of viewing.

Saturday, July 20:

Skkrrt Calling Card – Obtain this calling card after one hour of viewing.

1-hour Double XP token – Enjoy double XP after one hour and 30 minutes of watching.

Rent Free Animated Emblem – Unlock this animated emblem after two hours of viewing.

1-hour Double Weapon XP token – Gain double weapon XP after two hours and 30 minutes of watching.

Gold Face Camo – Unlock this camo after three hours of viewing.

Sunday, July 21:

Champs 2024 Weapon Sticker – Obtain this sticker after 30 minutes of viewing.

Give ‘Em the Smoke Calling Card – Unlock this calling card after 45 minutes of viewing.

Next Up Charm – Obtain this charm after one hour of viewing.

1-hour Double XP and Double Weapon XP tokens – Enjoy double XP and double weapon XP after one hour and 30 minutes of watching.

Brick by Brick Blueprint – Unlock this blueprint after two hours of viewing.

These rewards not only incentivize fans to watch the Championship Weekend unfold but also add a layer of excitement and exclusivity to the viewing experience. By linking their accounts and tuning in, viewers can collect these virtual items that commemorate the culminating moments of the competitive Call of Duty season.

Call Of Duty Championship Weekend Overview

The CDL Championship Weekend promises to be a thrilling conclusion to a season filled with intense competition and unforgettable moments. The top teams from the regular season will battle it out for the ultimate prize, with millions of fans expected to tune in worldwide.

Call Of Duty League Championship Format And Schedule

The Championship Weekend will follow a double-elimination format, ensuring that each team has a fair chance to prove their mettle. The event kicks off on Thursday, July 18, with the initial matches, followed by a series of high-stakes showdowns leading up to the grand finals on Sunday, July 21.

The Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is shaping up to be a landmark event in the esports calendar. With the exciting rewards and comprehensive coverage, fans have plenty of reasons to tune in and support their favorite teams. As the competition intensifies and the best players showcase their skills, the 2024 CDL season will undoubtedly conclude on a high note, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Call of Duty saga.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming