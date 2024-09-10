Undefeated featherweight prospect Cam Teague is preparing for the most significant opportunity of his career as he steps into the Octagon on Week 7 of the Contender series, September 24th at the UFC Apex.

Teague is known for his fearless approach, always seeking to fight the best, regardless of the opponent. This mindset was evident in his recent victory over former UFC veteran Austin Lingo, where he secured a thrilling second-round finish.

In an interview with RG.org, Teague expressed his confidence and readiness for the challenge ahead. “I’m ready for it,” he asserted. “If I can compete with a guy like that and bang with him, then I can bang with anyone up there in the featherweight division, honestly.”

He recognizes similarities between Lingo and his upcoming opponent, Kevin Vallejos, anticipating another intense battle. “Going to show them September 24th, because I am fighting another guy that’s pretty similar to him,” Teague stated. “Lot of knockouts, hits pretty hard, he’s not as tall as him, he’s a little shorter, but probably be the same type of fight. Work on a few things, move my head a little bit this time, we’ll see how it goes.”

Vallejos, originally scheduled to face Luke Riley, finds himself on the Contender Series due to Riley’s visa issues. Although he suffered a decision loss to Jean Silva in his previous appearance, Teague remains unfazed. “I’m not Jean Silva, I’m Cam Teague,” he declared. “It’s going to be a different fight. Just because he went the distance with that guy doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Teague’s extensive combat sports experience, including a successful amateur career and kickboxing titles, has prepared him for this moment. He is eager to prove himself against the best fighters in the world. “I think I can compete with those guys,” he affirmed. “So I’m going to prove myself and find out September 24th if I can compete with those guys.”

With a UFC contract on the line, Teague promises an unforgettable performance. “Tune in, you’re going to get the Cam Teague fight like every time you get,” he assured fans. “It will be the fight of the night, and we’re gonna get that contract.”

Cam Teague’s unwavering self-belief and relentless fighting style have set the stage for an electrifying showdown on September 24th. As he faces Kevin Vallejos, the Cam Teague show will be in full effect, leaving no doubt about his determination to earn a spot in the UFC.