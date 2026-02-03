The UFC's highly anticipated return to Mexico City has hit a major snag as Asu Almabayev has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled main event clash against Brandon Moreno at UFC Fight Night 268 on February 28. The promotion is now scrambling to find a suitable replacement to keep the card's marquee attraction intact at Arena CDMX.

🚨| Asu Almabayev is OUT of his #UFCMexico main event fight against Brandon Moreno on February 28th. ❌ [first rep. @AgFight] pic.twitter.com/U1wqn8c3AB — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 3, 2026

The matchup was originally set to pit Mexico's former two-time flyweight champion Moreno (23-9-2) against the surging Kazakh contender Almabayev (23-3) in a high-stakes flyweight bout. Moreno, ranked No. 5 in the division, was looking to rebound from a second-round TKO loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December and reclaim his position among the flyweight elite in front of his home country fans.

Almabayev, the No. 7-ranked contender, entered the bout riding a wave of momentum with 19 wins in his last 20 fights, including impressive victories over former title challenger Alex Perez and Jose Ochoa. His submission prowess made him a dangerous test for Moreno, but those plans are now on hold due to the unexpected withdrawal.

The timing of Almabayev's pullout couldn't be worse for UFC brass. This marks yet another setback in what has been a turbulent start to the 2026 UFC calendar, with multiple high-profile fights falling apart due to injuries and last-minute changes. The Mexico City card was supposed to showcase Moreno, one of the promotion's most reliable homegrown stars, in what would have been the organization's eighth visit to the Mexican capital.

While no official replacement has been announced, speculation is already running rampant about potential opponents. The UFC will need to act quickly to preserve the integrity of the main event and maintain fan interest with less than four weeks until fight night.

For Moreno, the uncertainty adds another layer of frustration to an already difficult stretch. The 32-year-old Tijuana native has become synonymous with Mexican MMA and remains a massive draw in his homeland, making his presence on this card virtually non-negotiable for the promotion.

Other Key Fights on the UFC Mexico Card

The February 28 event at Arena CDMX still features several compelling matchups despite the main event uncertainty:

Co-Main Event: Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez (Women's Bantamweight) – No. 7-ranked Chiasson looks to snap a two-fight skid against No. 8-ranked Perez, who brings a five-fight win streak into the bout

Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez (Bantamweight) – Former title challenger “Chito” Vera attempts to end a three-fight losing streak against rising contender Martinez, who is 3-0 in the UFC

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Bobby Green (Lightweight) – Mexican prospect Zellhuber (15-3) faces veteran King Green (33-17-1) in an exciting lightweight clash

Edgar Chairez vs. Felipe Bunes (Flyweight) – Two Mexican flyweights collide as Chairez (12-6) takes on Brazil's Bunes (14-8)

Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas (Flyweight) – Undefeated Rodriguez (6-0) looks to continue his perfect start against Borjas (10-4)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes (Featherweight) – Veteran Silva de Andrade (29-6) battles Mexico's Reyes (22-5) in a featherweight showcase

Francis Marshall vs. Erik Silva (Featherweight) – Marshall (8-2) meets Silva (9-3) on the preliminary card