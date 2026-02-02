Michael “Venom” Page is heading back to 170 pounds, and the stakes couldn't be higher. The flashy striker will return to welterweight to face surging knockout artist Sam Patterson at UFC London on March 21 at The O2 Arena in London.

After a successful two-fight run at middleweight that saw him defeat Shara Magomedov and Jared Cannonier in 2025, Page is dropping back down for a high-stakes clash against one of the division's hottest finishers.

Patterson enters the bout riding a blistering four-fight winning streak, all ending in first-round finishes. The 29-year-old British prospect has steamrolled through the welterweight division since moving up from lightweight, most recently knocking out Trey Waters in September at UFC Paris with a devastating overhand right. Standing 6'4″ with power in both hands and a slick submission game, “The Future” has quickly established himself as a legitimate threat at 170 pounds.

For Page, this fight represents a return to familiar territory. The 38-year-old former Bellator star began his UFC journey at welterweight in 2024, defeating Kevin Holland before suffering a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303. Rather than lingering at 170, Page moved up to middleweight, where he shocked the MMA world by handing Magomedov his first professional loss. He followed that up with a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Cannonier at UFC 319 in August, extending his winning streak to two.

The welterweight division has proven difficult for Page to navigate from an opportunity standpoint. Page revealed he attempted to secure fights at 170 but was told repeatedly that “nobody was available,” leading to his middleweight detour. Now, with the UFC returning to London—a city where MVP remains a massive draw—the promotion has granted him the welterweight showcase he's been seeking.

This stylistic matchup promises fireworks. Page brings his unorthodox striking, creativity, and extensive combat sports background (24-3 in MMA, 2-0 in boxing) against a fighter in Patterson who has stopped his last four opponents before the second round. Patterson's power and submission skills make him a dangerous opponent, particularly against a fighter returning to a weight class after nearly 18 months away.

Interestingly, the two fighters share a history. Patterson credited Page as an inspiration and training partner years ago, praising the veteran's speed and athleticism after his own UFC 297 victory in January 2024. Now, the student faces the teacher in a bout that could launch the winner toward the welterweight rankings.

The fight sits on a stacked UFC London card headlined by a featherweight title eliminator between undefeated contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, with the winner expected to face champion Alexander Volkanovski next. With British stars littered throughout the card and the electric O2 Arena atmosphere, Page versus Patterson has all the ingredients for a show-stealing performance.

Official UFC London Fight Card (March 21, 2026)

Main Card (4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT on Paramount+)

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy (Featherweight)

Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell (Lightweight)

Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson (Welterweight)

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane (Light Heavyweight)

Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (Middleweight)

Danny Silva vs. Kurtis Campbell (Featherweight)

Preliminary Card (1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT on Paramount+)

Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola (Lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita (Featherweight)

Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Pericic (Heavyweight)

Mantas Andriukaitis vs. Antonio Secoli (Featherweight)

Mick Parkin vs. Mario Pinto (Heavyweight)

Luana Carolina vs. Melissa Mullins (Women's Strawweight)

Abdulareem Alsewady vs. Shaqueme Rock (Featherweight)

Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira (Women's Strawweight)