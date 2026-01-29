ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has come for another betting prediction and pick covering UFC 325 from Australia, this next bout highlighting the Heavyweight Division. Australian fan-favorite No. 12 Tai Tuivasa will take on Brazil's rising No. 15 Tallison Teixeira in a bout you won't want to miss! Check our UFC odds series for the Tuivasa-Teixeira prediction and pick.

Tai Tuivasa (14-8) has gone an even 8-8 since joining the UFC in 2017. Following a five-fight win streak that spanned from 2020-22, Tuivasa has lost five consecutive bouts since heading into this one. He'll look to impress his home country fans as the sizable underdog. Tuivasa stands 6-foot-2 with a 75-inch reach.

Tallison Teixeira (8-1) is currently 1-1 inside the UFC since 2025, beating Justin Tafa during his debut and falling to knockout legend Derrick Lewis in his most recent fight. His potential is still high and he'll come in looking to continue his track towards the top of the division. Teixeira stands 6-foot-7 with an 83-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 325 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 325 Odds: Tai Tuivasa-Tallison Teixeira Odds

Tai Tuivasa: +275

Tallison Teixeira: -345

Over 1.5 rounds: +220

Under 1.5 rounds: -298

Why Tai Tuivasa Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jairzinho Rozenstruik – S DEC

Last 5: 0-5

Finishes: 13 KO/TKO

Tai Tuivasa is coming into this fight with his back against the wall riding a five-fight losing streak. His last fight took place in Australia as well and he's become a staple for the home country fans to root for a potential viral knockout from him. However, despite his last ‘split decision' verdict, Tuivasa was out-struck 92-37 and was never really able to get his hands going from a striking standpoint.

Tuivasa also looked gassed by the end of his last fight, but his will to continue swinging and trying for the knockout is what kept him competitive during the later rounds. While it may be late in his career to begin fixating on cardio and conditioning, Tuivasa would certainly benefit from being able to push the striking pace against a relatively inexperienced opponent like Teixeira. We'll see if he has any veteran moves hidden up his sleeve ahead of this one.

Tuivasa thrives on chaotic exchanges and as long as he's able to land first, he stands a solid chance of knocking his opponent out before they can get to him. From there, expect Tuivasa to be extremely aggressive in chasing the finish and not allowing Teixeira back to his feet if he's able to drop him at any point.

Why Tallison Teixeira Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Derrick Lewis – KO (left hook, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Following an impressive Round 1 knockout over Junior Tafa during his promotional debut, Tallison Teixeira got a rough wake-up call in having to face the knockout king of the UFC in Derrick Lewis. Clearly, Teixeira wasn't cautious enough in closing the distance against a seasoned knockout artist like Lewis and got caught during one of his entries. The loss should have been a humbling experience as Teixeira should be coming into this bout much more improved.

Standing at 6-foot-7 with an 83-inch reach, Teixeira towers over the majority of his opponents and is able to throw hard punches over the top of many arm guards. His reach allows him to keep a safe striking distance and although he's not the most athletic fighter in the division, his size allows him to dictate the pace if he can manage to remain composed and not rush his offense.

He'll be fighting a similar-styled brawler to Lewis in Tuivasa, so we can expect Teixeira to be much more cautious in approaching his opponent throughout this fight. Instead of rushing in, he should look to throw his lead jab as a feeler in order to gauge whether Tuivasa will be willing to swing and extend himself in order to land his own counter punches.

Final Tai Tuivasa-Tallison Teixeira Prediction & Pick

The pop from the crowd should be one of the loudest for Tai Tuivasa as he makes a return to action, but the circumstances and odds aren't exactly in his favor given the recent run he's been on. While the home crowd should be all the added motivation he needs for a bounce-back performance, his recent showings haven't given much confidence to back him in this situation.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with Tallison Teixeira to earn the win during this one. Tuivasa couldn't do much against a taller opponent like Alexander Volkov and he'll likely struggled against the size of his opponent throughout this fight. Still, we'll side with the total over in rounds as Tuivasa won't go down without at least giving the home fans something to cheer about.

Final Tai Tuivasa-Tallison Teixeira Prediction & Pick: Tallison Teixeira (-345); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+220)