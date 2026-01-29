ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 continues on the main card with the co-main event between Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint-Denis in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Hooker-Saint-Denis prediction and pick.

Dan “The Hangman” Hooker (24-13) looks to rebound after his resurgence was halted by a submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan last November. Before that setback, Hooker proved his elite durability with a gritty split-decision win over Mateusz Gamrot. He now faces a violent pressure test as he comes into his fight this weekend against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Benoit Saint-Denis (16-3, 1 NC) storms into UFC 325 off back-to-back finishes, starching Beneil Dariush in 16 seconds and choking out Mauricio Ruffy after dominating grappling sequences. His relentless pressure, lethal submissions, and head-kick KO of Matt Frevola underscore his surging menace as he comes into his fight this weekend against Dan Hooker.

Here are the UFC 325 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 325 odds: Dan Hooker-Benoit Saint-Denis odds

Dan Hooker: +240

Benoit Saint-Denis: -340

Over 1.5 rounds: -188

Under 1.5 rounds: +145

Why Dan Hooker will win

Last Fight: (L) Arman Tsarukyan – SUB R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 18 (11 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Dan Hooker’s edge over Benoit Saint-Denis starts with experience at the highest level, having gone five rounds in wars with elite lightweights like Dustin Poirier and consistently facing ranked opposition. He has proven he can survive hellacious pressure, adapt mid-fight, and still build offense late.

His six-foot frame, 75-inch reach, and clean straight shots down the middle are tailor-made to intercept Saint-Denis as he crashes the pocket. Hooker’s calf kicks and teeps can disrupt the Frenchman’s stance, slowing the blitz entries that fuel his grappling and clinch game.

Defensively, Hooker’s 80% takedown defense and improved clinch awareness give him tools to stuff early shots and force extended striking exchanges. The longer this stays on the feet, the more Hooker’s layered combinations and body work can chip away at Saint-Denis’ gas tank.

Saint-Denis is incredibly dangerous early, but his willingness to eat damage to give damage plays into Hooker’s durability and countering opportunities. If Hooker survives the initial onslaught, his experience over championship distances and superior shot selection favor him to pull away on the cards or find a late stoppage.

Why Benoit Saint-Denis will win

Last Fight: (W) Beneil Dariush – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 16 (5 KO/TKO/11 SUB)

Benoit Saint-Denis has the tools to break Dan Hooker with relentless pace and physicality. His forward pressure, clinch strength, and willingness to bite down in chaos can force Hooker onto the back foot where he struggles to reset defensively.

Saint-Denis’ grappling edge is a major separator. With a high takedown rate and dangerous submissions, he can chain shots, mat returns, and back-takes to sap Hooker’s cardio and limit his long-range weapons.

On the feet, Saint-Denis throws with serious intent, carrying finishing power that translates late due to his conditioning. Hooker’s recent damage, including hospital trips and a broken nose around his last camp, raises durability questions against this sustained punishment.

If Saint-Denis survives the early technical striking reads, his pressure can turn this into a war of attrition fought on his terms. Over three hard rounds, that grind-heavy style and finishing instinct favor Saint-Denis to either overwhelm Hooker for a stoppage or clearly bank rounds with control and damage.

Final Dan Hooker-Benoit Saint-Denis prediction & pick

This matchup feels like a razor-close war, but the slight lean goes to Benoit Saint-Denis by finish. His southpaw pressure, suffocating clinch entries, and chain wrestling are tailored to drag Dan Hooker into the kind of defensive shell that nullifies his long-range striking tools.

Saint-Denis’ ability to mix high-volume ground-and-pound with back-takes and front chokes is a key separator against a fighter who has been submitted multiple times and has absorbed huge damage in recent years. If he forces repeated stand-ups and scrambles, Hooker’s tendency to accept exchanges and eat shots becomes a liability, not an advantage.

Hooker absolutely has live underdog paths with his experience, length, and layered kickboxing combinations, especially if he can keep this in open space and punish entries. However, three-round geography and the statistical edge in finishing rate favor Saint-Denis if this turns into the expected high-variance brawl.

Expect early competitiveness while Hooker frames, jabs, and chops at the legs, but the momentum to swing as Saint-Denis starts to win clinch positions and ride top time. The call is Saint-Denis to eventually break Hooker’s defense and secure a late submission or ground-and-pound stoppage.

Final Dan Hooker-Benoit Saint-Denis Prediction & Pick: Benoit Saint-Denis (-340), Over 1.5 Rounds (-188)