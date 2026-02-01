The Australian lightweight prospect Quillan Salkilld made a statement to the entire 155-pound division on Saturday night, dispatching fellow countryman Jamie Mullarkey with a devastating first-round submission at UFC 325 inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The dominant performance not only extends Salkilld's perfect 3-0 UFC record but also solidifies his position as one of the most dangerous emerging talents the promotion has to offer.

Salkilld wasted no time implementing his game plan, opening the bout with precise striking combinations while maintaining the superior distance management that has become his trademark inside the Octagon. After establishing control through his varied striking arsenal, the 26-year-old shifted gears seamlessly to the canvas, where he applied a suffocating neck crank that left Mullarkey with no choice but to submit. The clinical finish underscored what many already suspected—Salkilld is not merely a knockout artist, but a well-rounded mixed martial artist capable of finishing opponents by any means necessary.

🇦🇺 Quillan Salkilld with the Round 1 submission victory over Jamie Mullarkey 😤 19+pic.twitter.com/i6IAZBadRE — PROLINE BC (@ProlineBC) February 1, 2026

What makes this performance particularly impressive is the manner in which Salkilld executed his game plan. While much of the fanfare surrounding his meteoric rise has centered on his spectacular knockout victories—including the viral head-kick KO against Nasrat Haqparast in October that earned him 2025's CBS Sports KO of the Year honors—his submission victory against Mullarkey reveals the true depth of his technical arsenal. Prior to joining the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series, Salkilld was actually regarded as more of a grappling threat than a striker, and this performance proved he hasn't abandoned those foundational skills.

Mullarkey, a seasoned 12-time UFC veteran, posed an experienced test for the rising star, but the contest highlighted the generational gap between a seasoned but aging competitor and a hungry prospect entering his prime. At 26 years old, Salkilld now sits at an impressive 10-1 professional record with four of his ten victories coming via knockout or TKO, and three by submission.

His efficiency inside the Octagon has been nothing short of remarkable, with four of his total victories occurring in the opening round alone. As Salkilld continues his ascent up the lightweight rankings, questions inevitably surface about what's next for the Perth native. Ranked prospects and potential top-15 contenders are surely circling his name, recognizing the genuine threat he presents to their position in the division.

With his combination of explosiveness, technical striking, grappling acumen, and killer instinct, Salkilld has all the tools to become a legitimate title contender within the next 12-18 months. For now, his unbeaten UFC record remains intact, and the division should take notice.