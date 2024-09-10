ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 5: Navajo Stirling vs. Phil Latu continues with the featured bout between Navajo Stirling and Phil Latu in the light heavyweight division. Stirling is an unbeaten prospect who’s stepping in on short notice in the biggest opportunity of his career this Tuesday night meanwhile, Latu has won each of his last four fights with all four coming by knockout before the final bell. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Stirling-Latu prediction and pick.

Navajo Stirling (4-0) is stepping in on short notice for Francesco Mazzeo who withdrew due to visa issues. Stirling has made the transition from kickboxing to MMA flawlessly winning all four of his professional bouts with three of those four coming by knockout. He will be looking to keep his unbeaten streak intact and secure his spot in the UFC when he takes on Phil Latu this Tuesday night.

Phil Latu (6-1) has won each of his last four fights brutally knocking each of his opponents. The former kickboxer turned MMA fighter will be looking to keep his winning streak alive and secure his UFC contract when he takes on New Zealand’s Navajo Stirling on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Navajo Stirling-Phil Latu Odds

Navajo Stirling: -280

Quemuel Ottoni: +210

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Navajo Stirling Will Win

Navajo Stirling is an undefeated prospect fighting out of the City Kickboxing team in New Zealand and is taking this fight on relatively short notice. Stirling comes into this fight with just 4 fights of MMA experience but has finished 3 of those 4 fights by knockout. He looks to get the biggest win of his career when he steps inside the Octagon to take on Phil Latu in his attempt to secure his UFC contract.

Stirling is an exceptional kickboxer with a large 6’4″ 82.7″ frame which he utilizes very well. Most tall strikers tend to throw 1-2 punch combinations but not Stirling as he loves to mix up the targets from head to body to the legs all very well. His varied attacks make it difficult for his opponents to fire back as they always have something to worry about.

In this matchup against Latu, Stirling is going to have an advantage in this fight at range where he can use his teep kicks to keep Latu at the end of his strikes and as he attempts to crowd the range he can rip combinations to the body and to the head which could potentially send him crashing to the canvas for yet another highlight knockout.

Why Phil Latu Will Win

Phil Latu was getting ready to face off against Italy’s Francesco Mazzeo but visa issues had him withdraw from the fight and now Latu has the daunting task of facing off against the dangerous unbeaten prospect Navajo Stirling. However, Latu is no slouch and fights out of the well-renowned Elevation Fight Team getting in training with some of the best fighters out there. Latu will be looking to make a statement when he steps inside the Octagon in the biggest fight of his life against Stirling this Tuesday night on the Contender Series to secure his UFC contract.

Latu is one of the top regional light heavyweight prospects in the U.S. and for good reason winning 6 out of his 7 fights with all 6 of those wins coming by knockout. Much like Stirling, before transitioning to MMA, Latu was a kickboxer and it shows in his fighting style. He is going to need to bring the pressure and put it on Stirling if he wants to get this win. If he can get into boxing range with Stirling he can his thunderous strikes potentially sit him down and put him away for the 7th knockout of his career securing his UFC contract.

Final Navajo Stirling-Phil Latu Prediction & Pick

This featured bout is going to be an absolute barnburner between these two light heavyweights. Both of these fighters love to stand and trade, so we can expect them to meet in the center of the Octagon and put on a show for Dana White and the matchmakers. Ultimately, while both Stirling and Latu seem to be ready for the UFC, this is the type of matchup that Stirling will excel in as he’s not going to need to defend takedowns and he can just his striking skills to punish Latu at range finishing him off with a beautiful combination to get his fourth knockout and the UFC contract.

Final Navajo Stirling-Phil Latu Prediction & Pick: Navajo Stirling (-280)