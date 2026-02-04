In a scenario that epitomizes the unpredictable nature of combat sports, Niko Price has stepped into the breach at UFC Vegas 113 with mere days to prepare. The veteran welterweight accepted a five-day notice opportunity to face Nikolay Veretennikov this Saturday, February 7th, replacing Jose Henrique Souza for what promises to be a survival match in Sin City. Both fighters carry the weight of their respective careers on their shoulders—this isn't just another payday; it's a referendum on whether either belongs in the UFC's welterweight landscape.

UFC Vegas 113 Confirmed Fight Card:

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on Paramount+):

Article Continues Below

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on Paramount+):

Alex Morono vs. Daniil Donchenko (Welterweight)

Bruna Brasil vs. Ketlen Souza (Women's Strawweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Javid Basharat (Bantamweight)

Wang Cong vs. Eduarda Moura (Women's Flyweight)

Muin Gafurov vs. Jakub Wiklacz (Bantamweight)

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Klaudia Sygula (Women's Bantamweight)

Price carries a troubling narrative into the octagon. The 36-year-old veteran sits at 16-9 overall (8-9 in the UFC) and has won just two of his last nine fights. More alarming is the manner of his defeats—four of his last six losses came via stoppage, suggesting a fighter potentially declining athletically or losing confidence in his durability. His victories over Alex Moreno at UFC 302 and back in 2021 now feel like distant memories.

Veretennikov's plight mirrors Price's predicament. Holding a dismal 1-3 record in the UFC, the Russian fighter “Gladiator” began his Octagon tenure with consecutive losses to Danny Barlow and Austin Vanderford before capturing a split decision victory over Francisco Prado. His most recent outing saw him absorb a unanimous decision defeat to Punahele Soriano. Yet somehow, Veretennikov secured a new contract—a testament to his willingness to step into dangerous situations on short notice.

This welterweight collision represents a crossroads encounter where neither fighter can afford another misstep. For Price, it's a last chance to arrest a downward spiral. For Veretennikov, it's an opportunity to prove his recent contract extension wasn't merely a formality. Expect a war.