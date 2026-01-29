ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 continues on the prelims with a bout between Jacob Malkoun and Torrez Finney in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Malkoun-Finney prediction and pick.

Jacob Malkoun (8–3) has largely carved out his UFC run through volume striking and grinding decisions, notably edging Nick Maximov and finishing Andre Petroski while fading against high‑octane opponents such as Brendan Allen and Phil Hawes, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Torrez Finney.

Torrez Finney (11–0) rides an unbeaten streak, that includes smashing Abdelah Er-Ramy on the mat after a Contender Series run where he stopped Yuri Panferov and iced Tyson Jeffries early, showcasing explosive wrestling and brutal ground-and-pound as he comes into his fight this weekend against Jacob Malkoun.

Here are the UFC 325 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 325 odds: Jacob Malkoun-Torrez Finney odds

Jacob Malkoun: -155

Torrez Finney: +130

Over 2.5 rounds: -210

Under 2.5 rounds: +160

Why Jacob Malkoun will win

Last Fight: (W) Andre Petroski – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Jacob Malkoun’s proven UFC résumé and grinding wrestling base give him the tools to hand Torrez Finney his first loss. Malkoun has banked rounds against higher-level competition and shown he can sustain a suffocating pace over three hard rounds.

Finney is explosive early but less tested in extended grappling sequences against seasoned control specialists. If Malkoun can survive the first seven minutes, his superior cardio, positional awareness, and incremental damage from top position should steadily erode Finney’s entries and confidence.

As the fight progresses, Malkoun’s ability to chain takedowns, mat-return a tiring opponent, and stay disciplined defensively becomes the key distinction. He has navigated dangerous moments before and still come on strong late, which contrasts with Finney’s history of front-loaded dominance on the regional and Contender scenes.

In a matchup likely decided by control time and work rate more than highlight moments, Malkoun’s experience in gritty UFC 15-minute affairs is a crucial edge. Over three rounds, that combination of gas tank, composure, and attritional grappling makes him the more reliable side to edge a decision on Saturday.

Why Torrez Finney will win

Last Fight: (W) Robert Valentin – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Torrez Finney’s clearest path over Jacob Malkoun is his explosive athleticism and fight-changing power, both standing and from top position. He is a compact, jacked pressure wrestler who can turn early exchanges into momentum-swinging slams and brutal ground-and-pound.

Where Malkoun typically grinds opponents with incremental control, Finney can deny that slow build with first-layer takedown defense and immediate counters. His willingness to crash distance, create chaos in the clinch, and explode into doubles or body-lock lifts forces Malkoun to defend rather than steadily accumulate minutes of top time.

Finney’s background as a decorated collegiate wrestler and regional champion shows in his ability to finish takedowns in space and hold strong hips when opponents shoot underneath him. Against a grinder like Malkoun, that means more 50–50 scrambles where Finney’s raw power and short, violent shots can swing rounds even with lower overall volume.

If this turns into a grind, Finney’s durability and mentality—“you’ve got to put me all the way out”—suggest he can fight through bad spots and still surge late. One or two emphatic takedowns, plus the more damaging shots in key moments, could be enough to edge a tight decision or secure a late stoppage on Saturday.

Final Jacob Malkoun-Torrez Finney prediction & pick

This is a razor-close grappler vs grappler matchup, but the slight lean goes to Jacob Malkoun to edge a decision. His UFC-tested gas tank, steady output, and proven ability to maintain control over 15 minutes are big assets in a grind-heavy fight.

Early, Torrez Finney’s explosiveness and raw physicality are serious problems, especially with his ability to hit powerful takedowns and create damage from top. However, if Malkoun can survive the initial storm, his deeper experience in long, wrestling-heavy bouts should start to tell.

Malkoun’s strength is not just getting takedowns, but riding opponents, mat-returning them, and calmly working through scrambles without burning energy. Against a muscled, compact wrestler like Finney, that kind of composure and positional savvy can steadily sap explosiveness and make each subsequent shot a little slower and a little more telegraphed.

Finney absolutely has upset equity through big moments—slam takedowns, heavy ground-and-pound, or a knockdown in chaos. But over three rounds, the most likely script is Malkoun gradually taking over the wrestling exchanges, piling up control time, and convincing the judges in a competitive decision at UFC 325.

Final Jacob Malkoun-Torrez Finney Prediction & Pick: Jacob Malkoun (-155), Over 2.5 Rounds (-210)