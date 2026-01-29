ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to continue our betting predictions and pick for the UFC 325 Prelims, this next bout taking place in the Middleweight (185) Division. FactoryX Muay Thai product Cody Brundage will take on City Kickboxing's Cam Rowston in a scrap you won't want to miss. Check our UFC odds series for the Brundage-Rowston prediction and pick.

Cody Brundage (11-7-1) has gone 5-6-1-1 under the UFC banner since 2021. After a split decision loss in his most recent bout, he's gone 1-1-1 over the last three fights with a overturned result against Mansur Abdul-Malik. Brundage comes in the underdog, standing six feet tall with a 72-inch reach.

Cam Rowston (13-3) will be making his second UFC appearance following an impressive debut knockout win over Andre Petroski. He rides a five-fight winning streak heading into this bout as the significant betting favorite. Rowston stands 6-foot-3 with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 325 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 325 Odds: Cody Brundage-Cam Rowston Odds

Cody Brundage: +285

Cam Rowston: -360

Over 1.5 rounds: -110

Under 1.5 rounds: -120

Why Cody Brundage Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Eric McConico – S DEC

Last 5: 1-2-1-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Things haven't been able to fall into place for Cody Brundage over his last five appearances, notching a ‘No Contest, draw, and overturned ruling all within the last two years. He certainly possesses the skill set to be a dangerous fighter within this Middleweight Division, but he hasn't been able to put together a complete performance in quite some time. Expect the unexpected as the last few fights have left fans scratching their heads.

Brundage owns a very extensive wrestling background and does a great job of finishing the takedown when he's able to grab a hold of a single leg. He's grappling with a 46% takedown accuracy and defends 68% of the takedowns coming his way, so expect Brundage to fully be in control of the wrestling exchanges throughout this fight. His opponent isn't nearly as comfortable on the ground and could struggle off his back if Brundage is able to keep him there.

Still, Rowston has notched numerous submissions leading into his UFC career and given his advantage in the height and reach, Brundage may not want to risk get his head or limbs caught in the guard of Rowston. Instead, Brundage should look to keep his posture and throw as often as possible, given the chances may be hard to come by.

Why Cam Rowston Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Andre Petroski – TKO (elbows from mount, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Cam Rowston was tasked with an experienced veteran in Andre Petroski for his UFC arrival, to which he stunned the ground by dismantling his opponent in the first round. Fighting a similar grappling-heavy opponent in Petroski, Rowston didn't panic and allowed his opponent to make mistakes while reversing position and finishing the fight with his elbows. Expect a similar result in this bout if Brundage becomes too eager in shooting takedowns.

Rowston will have three inches in height and six inches in reach to work with, playing right into his skill set with his rangy striking. Rowston makes great use of the teep kick to keep his opponent at distance, mixing intermittent calf shots to immobilize his opponent. From there, Rowston is quick to find the finish as he's typically able to find mount and finish the fight from there.

Rowston showed great poise in defeating a seasoned fighter during his debut and he'll need to show more of the same composure against a dangerous Cody Brundage. In remaining patient, Rowston can avoid the counter shots from Brundage while slipping out of range. This should keep his opponent reaching and whiffing on punches, allowing Rowston to capitalize with straight jabs and looping hooks.

Final Cody Brundage-Cam Rowston Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun matchup between two differing styles as the wrestler Cody Brundage meets a kickboxing specialist in Cam Rowston. Despite his work over at City Kickboxing, Rowston has shown a great ability to notch submissions during his run on the regional circuit, finding sneaky submissions and finishing opponents with elbows from the mount.

Cody Brundage should be coming into this fight motivated for a win, but it's been tough backing him with any sort of confidence given the results of his recent fights. Unless he can consistently put Rowston on the canvas and land meaningful ground-and-pound, I don't see a scenario where Rowston is careless enough to get caught on the feet by Brundage.

For our final prediction, we'll have to side with the betting favorite in Cam Rowston as his rangy striking will be too much for Brundage to handle. Watch his knees during takedown entries as he may see a quick opening to end this fight.

Final Cody Brundage-Cam Rowston Prediction & Pick: Cam Rowston (-360); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-110)