The UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 Main Card is finally here as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this opening bout in the Lightweight (155) Division. Fellow Australians will entertain the home country crowd as Jamie Mullarkey takes on Quillan Salkilld. Check our UFC odds series for the Mullarkey-Salkilld prediction and pick.

Jamie Mullarkey (18-8) is currently 6-6 inside the UFC since 2019. After back-to-back losses against ranked opposition, he bounced back with a unanimous decision win most recently over Rolando Bedoya. He comes in the card's biggest betting underdog, standing six feet tall with a 74-inch reach.

Quillan Salkilld (10-1) will make his fourth UFC appearance after finishing 2025 with a perfect 3-0 record. Most recently, he took out Nasrat Haqparast with a viral head-kick KO for his second finish in three fights, coming in the stern favorite ahead of this one. Salkilld stands six feet tall with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 325 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 325 Odds: Jamie Mullarkey-Quillan Salkilld Odds

Jamie Mullarkey: +675

Quillan Salkilld: -1050

Over 1.5 rounds: +124

Under 1.5 rounds: -160

Why Jamie Mullarkey Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rolando Bedoya – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Jamie Mullarkey came into his last bout the near-even betting favorite against 28-year old prospect Rolando Bedoya, proving his worth and putting together a veteran performance to earn the win. Despite being out-paced in the total striking numbers, Mullarkey landed three takedowns and controlled much of the grappling exchanges. He's always a gritty opponent regardless of the betting odds and should offer formidable resistance against the young prospect.

Mullarkey, although not flashy, is very effective with his striking when he's able to land the lead jab with his right hand in succession. From there, we've seen him trap opponents against the fence and land combinations while scoring serious damage. He'll also have a New South Wales home crowd backing him up, so expect Mullarkey to use the added motivation to be aggressive with seeking the chin.

Mullarkey has also been able to come back from being seriously hurt on numerous occasions, so he's never truly out of a fight until the referee calls it or the horn sounds. His experience against competition the likes of Mauricio Ruffy and Nasrat Haqparast should have him ready for anything his opponent will throw at home.

Why Quillan Salkilld Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Nasrat Haqparast – KO (head kick, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

After finishing his last fight with another exciting KO finish and earning his second performance bonus in three fights, Quillan Salkilld is out to prove he's the next dangerous prospect in the Middleweight Division. He has tremendous cardio and is comfortable wherever the fight may take him, so there's no surprise that he's such a big betting favorite heading into this one. There haven't been any glaring faults in his game thus far and a fourth consecutive win could put him on the radar of potentially facing a ranked opponent next.

Salkilld has a devastating right hand and keeps it loaded and ready to throw in an instance. He's finished a number of previous fights by slipping out of range and returning with the straight right down the middle, so expect that to be a common theme against a fighter like Mullarkey who's constantly pressuring forward.

Salkilld is also a very willing grappler and although Mullarkey typically does a solid job of defending himself on the ground, Salkilld is particularly aggressive in stacking opponents and throwing relentless ground strikes. If he has Mullarkey hurt or retreating at any point, he won't waste any time in finishing this fight quickly.

Final Jamie Mullarkey-Quillan Salkilld Prediction & Pick

While the home country Australian fans should have a great time seeing two of their own putting on a show, the odds are certainly stacked against the New South Wales native Jamie Mullarkey. Still, he managed to silence a young, up and coming prospect during his last bout, so don't be surprised if he can pull off another upset in this one.

Quillan Salkilld will still be the heavy favorite for good reason thanks to his finishing capabilities. He has yet to sustain serious damage through three UFC fights and while he may take some shots throughout this fight, it likely won't be enough to deter him from walking Mullarkey down and chasing the finish.

While there may not be any value on Salkilld's moneyline, taking him to win inside the distance could be safer bet. We'll also side with the under as it'll be tough for Mullarkey to recover effectively if Salkilld hurts him early.

Final Jamie Mullarkey-Quillan Salkilld Prediction & Pick: Quillan Salkilld (-1050); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (-160)