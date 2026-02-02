The UFC has officially unveiled its lineup for UFC London on March 21, and the card delivers compelling matchups that should generate significant intrigue heading into the spring season. The headliner pits undefeated featherweight prospect Movsar Evloev against the rising challenge of Lerone Murphy—a bout that carries meaningful implications for the 145-pound division's pecking order.

BIG fight at featherweight. Who gets it done: Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy? #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/B3vVLcqXJM — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 2, 2026

Evloev enters this contest as one of the division's most impressive prospects, bringing an unblemished record and dominant wrestling credentials that have consistently overwhelmed his opposition. His progression through the featherweight ranks has been methodical and convincing, establishing him as a legitimate title contender in waiting. However, Murphy represents a significant step up in competition and presents a unique stylistic challenge. Murphy's boxing acumen and willingness to engage in the striking exchanges provide a contrasting dynamic to what Evloev has faced previously. If Evloev can dismantle Murphy while maintaining his undefeated status, a title shot conversation becomes increasingly difficult to ignore.

Official UFC London Fight Card (March 21, 2026)

🚨 BREAKING: The UFC has announced the card for #UFCLondon on March 21 👀🔥 – Movsar Evloev vs Lerone Murphy

– Luke Riley vs Michael Aswell

– Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs Sam Patterson (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/P9GBfWUsXv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 2, 2026

Main Card (4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT on Paramount+)

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy (Featherweight)

Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell (Lightweight)

Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson (Welterweight)

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane (Light Heavyweight)

Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (Middleweight)

Danny Silva vs. Kurtis Campbell (Featherweight)

Preliminary Card (1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT on Paramount+)

Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola (Lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita (Featherweight)

Article Continues Below

Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Pericic (Heavyweight)

Mantas Andriukaitis vs. Antonio Secoli (Featherweight)

Mick Parkin vs. Mario Pinto (Heavyweight)

Luana Carolina vs. Melissa Mullins (Women's Strawweight)

Abdulareem Alsewady vs. Shaqueme Rock (Featherweight)

Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira (Women's Strawweight)

The supporting cast features Luke Riley facing Michael Aswell in what should be a solid mid-card encounter designed to provide television value and determine which fighter ascends the promotional ladder. Both competitors will view this as a critical opportunity to build momentum and establish themselves as contenders worth monitoring at their respective weight classes.

Perhaps equally intriguing is the inclusion of Michael “Venom” Page against Sam Patterson. Page's striking arsenal and showmanship have made him a fan favorite, though questions about his championship ceiling persist. Patterson presents an opponent capable of testing whether Page can translate his flashy technique into consistent success against progressively stronger competition. This matchup serves as a crucial barometer for Page's viability as a genuine contender or as a primarily entertainment-driven fighter.

London represents a valuable market for the UFC, and this card reflects the organization's commitment to delivering competitive matchups on British soil. The venue has historically produced memorable moments, and this March event has the potential to continue that tradition.

For the division and the broader welterweight and featherweight pictures, this card warrants attention. Evloev's performance against Murphy will resonate loudly in title conversations, while the secondary bouts could produce breakout performances that reshape perceptions heading into the remainder of 2026. Fight fans should mark their calendars for what shapes up to be a solid international offering from the world's premier mixed martial arts organization.