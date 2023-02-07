Cam Thomas is balling for the Brooklyn Nets ever since Kyrie Irving’s departure, dropping back-to-back 40-point games and turning everyone’s attention to him. However, while many might want the team to keep him as Kyrie’s permanent replacement, it definitely makes sense if the franchise considers trading him as well.

After all with Brooklyn in championship mode in a bid to convince Kevin Durant to stay, their only hope to keep contending for the title is if they can get a second star to pair with KD or address their other needs.

With Thomas boosting his trade value by showing everyone his scoring chops, it could well be the best time for the Nets to look for a deal. The youngster’s trade value wasn’t as high before since Brooklyn seldom used him, but that’s not the case anymore. Now, some teams might be more open to acquiring him.

Here are three Cam Thomas trades that the Nets must do to make Kevin Durant happy post Kyrie Irving.

3. Nets land Jakob Poeltl

Nets send: Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, 1 first-round pick

Spurs send: Jakob Poeltl

The Nets could really use a backup for Nic Claxton. That is one of their most pressing needs as of the moment, and Jakob Poeltl could be a nice addition that addresses that problem.

Poeltl has been garnering plenty of interests recently, and for good reason. A veteran big man who is averaging a near double-double of 12.0 points and 9.1 rebounds could be beneficial for any team with playoff aspirations. The 27-year-old is exactly the stabilizing force the Nets need to make their frontcourt even more formidable, especially come the postseason where they need as much depth as possible.

Considering the competition for him, the Nets need to make their offer alluring for the Spurs. Hence, adding a rising talent in Thomas along with a first-round pick could convince San Antonio to let the big man walk away.

2. Bojan Bogdanovic to Brooklyn?

Nets send: Cam Thomas, Joe Harris, 2 first-round picks

Pistons send: Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is one of the hottest players in the trade market right now, with plenty of teams inquiring on the Detroit Pistons for the availability of the talented scorer. The 33-year-old Croatian is having one of his best offensive seasons in the NBA, averaging 21.4 points on 49/42/88 shooting splits.

Unfortunately for Bogdanovic, he doesn’t fit the timeline of the rebuilding Pistons. Detroit is set to join the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, and while there have been reports about their reluctance to move Bojan, perhaps a Nets package of Cam Thomas along with multiple first-round picks will appeal to them.

Not only does Thomas fit well in their rebuilding efforts, but they will also get some much needed draft capital that can help hasten that process.

As for Bogdanovic, he is exactly the wing upgrade that the team needs. He has shown that he can score in volumes at a high level, and he seems to be a better complementary piece alongside Durant.

1. Multiplayer trade for DeMar DeRozan

Nets send: Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, 2 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks

Bulls send: DeMar DeRozan

It looks like the Chicago Bulls are still torn about trading DeMar DeRozan. All indication point to the team holding on the swingman and Zach LaVine rather than moving them. However, if the Windy City franchise decide to move DeRozan and LaVine, it’s also a sign that they are going to enter a rebuild.

The Nets can definitely pounce on that opportunity and offer them a package centered around Cam Thomas and multiple first- and second-round picks that the Bulls couldn’t refuse. Thomas gives them a future star scorer that they can pair up nicely alongside Ayo Dosunmu, fast-tracking their planned rebuild while giving them more draft assets to collect more young talent in the future.

DeRozan, for his part, is the kind of scorer that the Nets need to replace Irving. He is averaging 26.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this 2022-23. He is also shooting 51.1 percent from the field. Aside from being experienced in the postseason, he should be motivated and hungry to win the championship that has eluded him for his whole career.

While Thomas has shown he can ball, his lack of playoff experience could be a problem. Brooklyn just can’t take that kind of risk when their goal is to contend for the NBA championship and show Durant that they can continue to do so in the next three years or so.

With that said, it might not be bad at all for the Nets to consider moving the 21-year-old while everyone is still talking about him. Besides, it might be the best for Thomas to be able to join a team where he can get consistent minutes and develop his game further.