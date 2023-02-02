The Detroit Pistons are one of the teams to watch at the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They have numerous veterans on the trade block, namely one of the most desired players in trade talks, Bojan Bogdanovic.

Seeing the 33-year-old get moved ahead of the deadline makes total sense as Detroit finds itself deep in Victor Wembanyama territory. However, the Pistons seem less likely to trade Bogdanovic with just a week to go before the trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“More and more, as the deadline draws near, I hear rival teams saying that they believe Detroit is poised to rebuff all trade inquiries for Bojan Bogdanovic,” Stein writes. “I was certainly among those who thought it was posturing when Detroit’s reluctance to trade Bogdanovic began to surface many weeks ago, but one league source went so far as asserting this week that the Pistons would refuse to surrender Bogdanović even if offered that fully unprotected future first-round pick that everyone says Detroit covets.”

Bogdanovic is averaging 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from deep. Many teams have been linked to him over the course of the season. Stein also reports that it would require “quality draft capital” to pry Alec Burks or Saddiq Bey away in a trade.

The Pistons are positioning themselves to either have a great firesale or whiff on some trades because of their enormous asking prices. They could opt to keep the veterans for next season when Cade Cunningham is healthy but acquiring more draft capital would help them in their rebuilding efforts.