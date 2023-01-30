For much of the season, everyone has been expecting that the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs would cash in on sought after big man Jakob Poeltl before the NBA trade deadline. And with the deadline right around the corner, it seems like Poeltl’s market is heating up significantly as team’s increase their pursuit of the solid two-way big man.

There have been several teams interested in Poeltl throughout the season, with his former team in the Toronto Raptors emerging as a top suitor, as well as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. With the deadline less than two weeks away, it sounds like both of these teams are still heavily involved in the Poeltl sweepstakes, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Poeltl end up going from the Western Conference to the East one way or another at the deadline.

“Several teams are increasing their pursuit of Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, and it appears a move to the Eastern Conference could be possible ahead of the deadline. The Raptors and Celtics are among the teams expressing interest in Poeltl, sources say. The 27-year-old will be arguably the top unrestricted free agent big man in July.” – Shams Charania, The Athletic

Both the Raptors and Celtics could use Poeltl, albeit for completely different reasons. It’s almost a certainty that the Spurs will move on from Poeltl before the deadline, and with several teams lurking, San Antonio could fetch a very nice return for their starting center. Poeltl’s trade status has certainly been worth watching for some time now, and that will continue to remain as his market heats up over the next few days.