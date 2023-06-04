Hailey Van Lith is set to star for the LSU Tigers women's basketball program next season after transferring from Louisville, but first she's having some success on the international stage alongside Stanford's Cameron Brink. Van Lith and Brink played for Team USA at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup and just helped them win gold at the event for the first time since 2014, with the Stanford star winning MVP.

For the first time since 2014, the 🇺🇸 Women take home the gold🥇 #3x3WC pic.twitter.com/cQCUQBe3zx — USA Basketball 3×3 (@usab3x3) June 4, 2023

The Stanford and LSU women's basketball accounts had to show some love to their stars. Former Tigers football star Tyrann Mathieu also got in on the action:

She's GOLDEN 🥇 In her 3×3 debut, @cameronbrink22 leads @usab3x3 to a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Austria!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/3uuKMX1fil — Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) June 4, 2023

USA Basketball's 3×3 squad at the FIBA World Cup featured Brink, Van Lith, Cierra Burdick and Linnae Harper. The women's squad won gold by beating France:

This had to be an awesome experience for these women at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup, and they will look to continue their success when they suit up for their respective colleges next season. Van Lith made waves when she decided to leave Louisville to join Angel Reese and the defending champs at LSU. The Tigers are going to be an absolute powerhouse with those two leading the way, and they will have a great chance to repeat.

Of course, Brink could have something to say about that. After Stanford shockingly lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 1-seed, Brink will return with a vengeance as one of the best players in college basketball. She does already have an NCAA title and another Final Four on her resume, but she wants more glory to finish out her college career.