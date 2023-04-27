Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Hailey Van Lith is joining Angel Reese and LSU women’s basketball, per The Athletic. Van Lith made the announcement of her commitment on Thursday.

Rumors of Van Lith potentially transferring to LSU were sparked when she made an official visit to the school in mid-April. LSU is fresh off a championship campaign, and the addition of Van Lith will only enhance their already talented roster.

Hailey Van Lith, who previously starred for Louisville, had plenty of options in the transfer portal. She’s emerged as not only one of the most popular college athletes, but also one of the most talented players in college basketball.

Van Lith averaged 19.7 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest this past year. She also emerged as a leader and helped Louisville remain competitive throughout the 2022-23 season. However, LSU’s success surely caught her attention, as the Tigers upset Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national championship. Clark is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport, so the victory was especially impressive.

With Hailey Van Lith now expected to join Angel Reese and LSU basketball, the Tigers will have a strong chance of running it back during the 2023-24 campaign.

For Louisville, it will be intriguing to see how they respond. Losing a star like Van Lith is certainly a major blow. Competing next year will prove to be quite the challenge.

Nevertheless, Hailey Van Lith is starting a new chapter of her college basketball career. LSU women’s basketball, which was already an interesting team, will be a very exciting program to follow next season without question.