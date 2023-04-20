Days after Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen kissing at Coachella, Cabello dropped a preview of her upcoming song, June Gloom, to Instagram. The post went crazy with fans thinking it could be hinting at Mendes.

It seems as though Camila Cabello was hinting at a grand reveal sometime soon when she posted a a cryptic Instagram post earlier this week with the caption “it’s whatever.” Maybe the caption wasn’t referring to the kiss they shared, but instead the song snippet where she sings, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, it’ll be all I think about.”

What drummed up even more attention was the fact she referenced Coachella where Shawn Mendes and Cabello shared a smooch. The couple hadn’t been seen together since their 2021 break up, so this kiss shocked fans exponentially. Now, with the song drop, fans couldn’t help but wonder if Cabello really was thinking about Mendes and that perhaps the song was a direct hint for him. Perhaps there’s more to their ‘best friend’ relationship.

When the couple initally broke up in 2021, they shared a post that read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the post continued, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.” But maybe they’ll be more now.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fans also speculated the meaning of the IG post’s caption. The caption simply reads “4.12.” Obviously Cabello’s captions have some sort of meaning. Coachella’s dates are 4/14 through 4/16, so one fan wondered if the date had a double meaning.

We’ll be at the edge of our seats for any #Shawnmila updates that come our way.