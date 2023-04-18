After news broke that singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen kissing at Coachella, it left everyone wondering what it means for the ex-lovers.

Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer-songwriter, rose to fame as a member of the girl band Fifth Harmony before embarking on a successful solo career. Her music blends pop, R&B, and Latin influences, reflecting her Cuban heritage. Her successful singles include Havana and Never be the Same.

While Cabello was touring with Fifth Harmony, she met the Stitches singer, Shawn Mendes. From there, they released songs together like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Señorita. Rumors surrounding their relationship came with a fury, but the two remained good friends. The couple officially started dating in 2019. They ended their relationship mutually and peacefully in 2021.

Then, at Coachella 2023, a Twitter video circulated of the two of them sharing a kiss. While there hasn’t been an official response, on April 17th, Cabello posted a cryptic instagram photo of her time at the festival. It was captioned “It’s whatever.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Cabello and Mendes’s breakup presumably wasn’t easy for them. Cabello’s song Bam Bam that released three months after their breakup heavily references Mendes in the lyrics. Some of the lyrics read, “You could be casually datin’, Damn it’s changing all so fast.”

As for Mendes, in the trailer for his Netflix documentary Wonder that came out in 2020, he reveals all his songs are about Cabello. When Cabello asked what he meant, he replies “They’re all about you, every song I ever wrote.”

Now, almost two years since the break up, a kiss could be ‘whatever’.