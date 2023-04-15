Has an old flame ignited? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen sharing a kiss at Coachella.

The two who have not been spotted out with one another since their breakup in 2021, were seen reuniting with a kiss at Coachella on Friday (April 14) per a video that has circulated on Twitter.

The two dated for two years starting in 2019.

The pair made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet “Señorita.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were quarantined in Miami together which Mendes said brought them closer together.

“Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all,” he said in an interview with Audacy Check In at the time. “We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.”

However, the two announced that they would be ending their romantic relationship in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️” the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn,” the statement concluded.

The two singers have not confirmed if they are officially in a romantic relationship once again.