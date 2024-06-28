Many believe that Ivan Demidov is a top prospect in the 2024 NHL Draft. Now, he knows where his career in the NHL will begin. Demidov has been drafted by the Canadiens with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. The Russian winger is now set to become a key building block for Habs as they work through their current rebuild. Demidov went second overall to the Chicago Blackhawks in our most recent NHL Mock Draft.

Demidov played his draft year hockey overseas in the KHL and the Russian junior league. He lit up the Russian hockey system with his breathtaking skill. Though NHL teams have concerns over players in the KHL coming to North America, there should be no complications here. Demidov's KHL contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Montreal finished near the bottom of the NHL in 2023-24. They are currently building for the future and looking to become Stanley Cup contenders one day. The selection of Ivan Demidov certainly helps in their aim to play winning hockey relatively soon.

What Ivan Demidov brings to Canadiens

Demidov broke out in 2022-23 in the MHL, the top junior league in Russia. He scored 19 goals and 62 points for SKA St. Petersburg's junior team that year. He earned a two-game stint in the KHL with the senior team, but did not record a point. In 2023-24, Demidov continued his offensive tear. He averaged two points per game this past season in the MHL. The Russian winger appeared in four KHL games, as well.

The lack of exposure in the KHL has led some scouts to question his NHL projection. However, we can see that Demidov is a very special talent. He is potentially the most dynamic offensive presence in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Russian winger rarely makes the wrong read on the ice and he is a threat whether he shoots the puck or threads the needle with an impressive pass.

Another concern is the competition Demidov has played against. He has not played internationally a lot. And the competition in the MHL is not as stout as it is in the OHL, WHL, or QMJHL in Canada. Still, Demidov clearly has game-breaking skill that should see him become a star for the Habs if they make the right moves when developing him.

Ivan Demidov's long-term fit with Canadiens

Demidov carries similar concerns to some Russian prospects given his KHL contract. However, Demidov having one-year left on his contract certainly alleviates those fears. Even if his contract was longer, there was certainly a chance he could get out of it early. Matvei Michkov had multiple years on his KHL contract entering last year's NHL Draft. But Michkov's contract was recently terminated, and he is now expected to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Assuming Demidov comes over to North America after next season, he could make his NHL debut within the next two years. Demidov has shown that he can play incredibly well against his peers. If he earns an expanded role in the KHL, he may join Montreal in the NHL for 2024-25. If he doesn't, though, the Habs can have him play a year in the AHL to get acclimated to the North American game.

In any event, Demidov has the potential to be a first-line winger in the NHL. He could legitimately be a point-per-game player if everything goes well. The Canadiens are getting a potentially elite player with this pick at the 2024 NHL Draft.