The Montreal Canadiens endured a challenging run during the 2023-24 season, as they finished at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The team is focused on improving for 2024-25, but one contributor will not be a part of the ascent. Veteran defenseman Chris Wideman played for Montreal for two years and has announced his retirement from the NHL after a six-year career.

Wideman released a statement on his decision, via NHL.com:

“There was a point in time during my career that I thought I’d never have the opportunity to write a note like this, and to leave the game with even more love than when I started playing at 3 years old – but I can. It is the greatest accomplishment of my professional career,” Wideman began.

“After much thought, I have decided it is best for my health and my family to retire from playing hockey professionally. I made numerous attempts at rehabilitation, therapy and many different treatments, but eventually it became apparent that returning to the game I love would not be possible.

“While this is a difficult day for me, it is also a day of reflection and gratitude.

“I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of playing in the National Hockey League.”

Wideman further gave credit to his family, teammates, and all who supported him during his career.

Chris Wideman's retirement decision comes after stints with four different teams. He made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators during the 2015-16 season before splitting 2018-19 between Ottawa, the Edmonton Oilers, and the Florida Panthers. He later joined the Canadiens for the 2021-22 season.

Wideman provided much-needed defensive depth to the Canadiens during his time with the team. In 2021-22, he played 64 games, amassing a career-high 23 assists along with four goals for 27 points. During his last year with the Canadiens in 2022-23, Wideman appeared in 46 games and totaled six assists for six points.