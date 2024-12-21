It looks as though the Montreal Canadiens could be on the verge of bidding goodbye to one of their veteran defensemen. According to multiple reports, the Habs are said to be looking for a way to trade David Savard, who has been with the club since signing as a free agent in the 2021 offseason.

Ironically, Savard signed with Montreal shortly after helping the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat them in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, there have been no new contract negotiations between Savard and the Canadiens, which could soon lead to a trade, via TSN.

“It's not hard to draw a straight line between the arrival of Carrier and the eventual departure of David Savard, quality veteran for the Habs the last few years,” LeBrun explained on Insider Trading. “He's a pending UFA, David Savard. There have not been any talks at all between Habs management and Savard's camp about a potential one-year extension, none of that. So it does feel like this would be his last year in Montreal.”

Savard is in the final year of a four-year, $14 million deal he signed with the Canadiens in 2021.

Canadiens defenseman David Savard has played in Montreal since 2021

A native of Quebec, Savard has gotten the chance to play in his hometown province since he joined the Canadiens in 2021 shortly after helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win their second straight Stanley Cup, doing so in five games over the Canadiens.

He was taken in the 2009 NHL Draft with the 94th overall selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he spent the first several years of his NHL career in central Ohio before being acquired at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline by the Lightning.

During Tampa's run to the 2021 Stanley Cup, Savard contributed five assists, including assisting on Ross Colton's game-winning goal in the decisive Game 5 of the championship round.

In 824 career NHL games, Savard has scored 53 goals with 180 assists, while contributing one goal and 15 assists in 57 career postseason games.