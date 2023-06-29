Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price is one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, due in large part to his elite focus in front of the net. But when it comes to remembering names on the stage, it appears to be a different story for him — at least that was the case Wednesday night when he forgot the actual name of the Habs' no. 5 pick, David Reinbacher, that he was supposed to announce.

It's all good, though. Carey Price even owned up to his mistake and issued an apology to Reinbacher for that on-stage blunder.

“Boy that was embarrassing. Sorry David….. Reinbacher. 🤦🏻‍♂️😅,” Price tweeted.

If anything, that moment of forgetfulness from Price injected more life into the night. Mistakes happen all the time and what better player in hockey to teach everyone about that than a goalie, whose success on the ice is mostly predicated on a game of inches?

Despite Carey Price's blooper, David Reinbacher definitely still had a memorable night, as his dreams of making it to the NHL finally came true. Having someone like Price on the stage to welcome him to the Habs family was a pleasure and a bonus at the same time.

The 18-year-0ld defenseman comes over to the Canadiens from Austria. He collected three goals to go with 22 points across 22 games for EHC Kloten in Switzerland.

The Canadiens are coming off another down season, finishing the 2022-23 NHL campaign with just a 31-34-6 record to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row.