Carey Price had one job at the 2023 NHL Draft when he was asked to announce the No. 5 pick for the Montreal Canadiens — and he made it very difficult on himself on Wednesday night.

The Habs goaltender really struggled to pronounce David Reinbacher's name when the 18-year-old was selected by the storied franchise, and even needed some help to get it out.

Did Carey Price forget David Reinbacher’s name on stage while announcing the Canadiens’ 5th overall pick? 😬pic.twitter.com/TNjfQ3CUOF — NHL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNHL) June 28, 2023

It was probably an embarrassing moment for Price, but a hysterical moment for hockey fans, and is still to this point the most memorable moment of the 2023 NHL Draft.

A former fifth-overall selection himself, Carey Price will probably be getting to know Reinbacher very well over the next couple of years in Montreal. Still, the blunder set NHL Twitter alight:

Carey Price had an opportunity to do the funniest thing possible and he TOOK it pic.twitter.com/R3mePWeEwg — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 28, 2023

Carey Price is asked to announce the Montreal Canadiens' selection at No. 5, only to not know the player's name. 🏒📺🤣😬 pic.twitter.com/5FS3gslrLz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2023

everyone named David in Bridgestone Arena when Carey Price announced the Canadians pick pic.twitter.com/qoYaMSAnSA — Nick Melanson (@nickmelanson_) June 28, 2023

Don’t sweat it, Carey Price! I forget hockey player’s names almost every night on live TV! 😅

(🎥: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/qRU6zMvGAU — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) June 29, 2023

Carey Price trying to remember how to say David Reinbacher’s name: pic.twitter.com/4BnEyheQ03 — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) June 28, 2023

Not even Carey Price wanted to pass on selecting Michkov — Michael Traikos (@Michael_Traikos) June 28, 2023

Carey Price going full ESPN mode — heatdaddy (@heatdaddy69420) June 28, 2023

David Reinbacher had three goals and 22 points in 22 games for EHC Kloten of Switzerland's top professional league last season. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman was the first blueliner selected in this year's draft, and joins Thomas Vanek as the highest-drafted Austrian ever.

The Canadiens finished last in the National Hockey League in 2021-22 and selected Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. After missing the postseason again last season by finishing 28th with a 31-45-6, the Habs earned No. 5 in 2023 and David Reinbacher.

Montreal is set for eight more selections in the draft, most recently at No. 69 as the NHL Draft continues with Rounds 2-7 on Thursday. The rest of Round 1 continues on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with the culmination of the event set for Jun. 29.