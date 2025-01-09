While the Montreal Canadiens have recently surged and gotten back into a postseason position thanks to eight wins in their last 10 games, they'll once again be without one of their top offensive players for their upcoming slate of games.

Patrik Laine, who is playing in his first season with the Canadiens since being acquired in the offseason via trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, will not travel with his teammates for their Friday night matchup against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Laine has been battling flu-like symptoms, and hasn't played since Montreal's New Year's Eve victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canadiens forward Patrik Laine was recently called out by his ex-teammates

The Canadiens acquired Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets during the offseason, and ahead of their recent matchup, Laine accused his former team of being too comfortable with losing.

“I feel like we were just doing the same thing year after year. I was tired of losing and just giving up when it’s December to start focusing on next year. I’m not going to do that. That’s frustrating as a player when you’re trying to win and some people are, you know, not like that.

“They’re a little too satisfied and too comfortable where they’re at. It wasn’t really a fit for me anymore. But here (in Montreal), it doesn’t matter if we’re winning or losing, we’re always trying our best. That’s what I felt about it (in Columbus).”

Naturally, that didn't set well with former teammates Zach Werenski, who took Laine to task over his comments.

“For him to bash us like that, I think it's just unacceptable,” Werenski said.

“We were nothing but good teammates to him,” Werenski continued. “For him to come in and say all that, that's bulls—. Definitely not happy about it and none of us in this room are happy about it. That speaks more about him than it does us.”

“What's he thinking saying that? It's just incredible. I've got no more time for that. I don't want to talk about Patty anymore. I hope he's all right. I just thought that was pretty ridiculous, to be honest.”

The Blue Jackets admitted that Laine's words gave them extra motivation, and beat the Habs 5-4.