Former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine returned to Nationwide Arena for the first time since being dealt to the Montreal Canadiens in a move that he requested; he felt a change of scenery would be best for him and his career.

Before Monday night's matchup, Laine had a frank review of his time with the Blue Jackets, accusing the organization of being too comfortable with not winning.

Understandably, those words were known to his former teammates relatively quickly after he said them. And following the Blue Jackets' 5-4 victory, assistant Zach Werenski made it clear that he and the rest of the team did not appreciate what Laine said, via Sportsnet.

“For him to bash us like that, I think it's just unacceptable,” Werenski said.

“We were nothing but good teammates to him,” Werenski continued. “For him to come in and say all that, that's bulls—. Definitely not happy about it and none of us in this room are happy about it. That speaks more about him than it does us.”

“What's he thinking saying that? It's just incredible. I've got no more time for that. I don't want to talk about Patty anymore. I hope he's all right. I just thought that was pretty ridiculous, to be honest.”

The Blue Jackets will next host the Boston Bruins on Friday.

Canadiens forward Patrik Laine called out his former Blue Jackets teammates before facing them

Before the game, Laine said that he felt the organization and his former teammates were too comfortable with losing.

“I feel like we were just doing the same thing year after year. I was tired of losing and just giving up when it’s December to start focusing on next year. I’m not going to do that. That’s frustrating as a player when you’re trying to win and some people are, you know, not like that.

“They’re a little too satisfied and too comfortable where they’re at. It wasn’t really a fit for me anymore. But here (in Montreal), it doesn’t matter if we’re winning or losing, we’re always trying our best. That’s what I felt about it (in Columbus).”

The Blue Jackets had extra motivation in facing their ex-teammate on Monday night, and they made it count with their 5-4 win.