The Montreal Canadiens look to continue their hot streak as they face the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Canadiens come into the game at 19-18-3 on the year. While that places them in sixth in the Metropolitan Division, they are just a point out of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. This gives the Canadiens players hope for a playoff birth. They have also been solid as of late, winning five of their last six games. In their last game, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. Cole Caufield opened the scoring in the first period, but the Canucks would tie the game. They would also add two goals in the second, to take the lead. Still, the third period would end tied at four. In overtime, Nick Suzuki would score to win the game for the Canadiens.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 27-10-4 on the year. Not only is that the best record in the division, but it is also the best record in the conference, and second in the NHL. Last time out, the Capitals faced the Vancouver Canucks. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored to open the game with just 33 seconds left in the first period. Still, with 37 seconds in the second period, the Canucks tied the game. After a scoreless third period, the game would head to overtime. There, with just 41 seconds left in overtime, Dubois scored his second of the game for the Capitals, giving them a 2-1 victory.

Here are the Canadiens-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Capitals Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +188

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield lead the top line for the Canadiens. Suzuki leads the team in points and assists this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 29 assists this year, good for 41 total points. He has two goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Caufield leads the team in goals this year while joining Suzuki on the top line. Caufield comes in with 22 goals and 16 assists this year. He has seven goals and four assists on the power play.

The Canadiens' blue line has also been productive this year. Lane Huston is third on the team in points, with three goals and 27 assists on the year. He has 13 assists on the power play this year. Further, Mike Matheson comes in with two goals and 18 assists, with a goal and seven assists on the power play.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for the Canadiens in this one. He is 15-15-2 on the year with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He is 3-2 in his last five games, with two games giving up just two goals and having a save percentage over .910.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Alex Ovechkin continues to score well, playing on the top line for the Capitals. Ovechkin comes into the game with 19 goals and 11 assists this year, with five goals and three assists on the power play this year. Dylan Strome leads the top line for the Capitals while leading the team in points and assists. Strome comes into the game with 12 goals and 33 assists on the year. Fifteen of those assists are on the power play, plus three of the goals. Aliaksei Protas is second on the team in points this year and round out the line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 18 assists.

The second line is home to Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois is third on the team in points, with seven goals and 26 assists on the year, with five assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Tom Wilson. Wilson is fourth on the team in points with 18 goals and 14 assists this year.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 17-2-2 on the year with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. His wins, goals-against average, and save percentage are all top six in the NHL. He has won five straight starts, and given up two or fewer goals in four of the five games.

Final Canadiens-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the defense. They are fifth in the NHL in goals against per game and have given up just 13 goals in the last six games. Meanwhile, they are also scoring well, with 3.66 goals per game. While the Canadiens are scoring better as of late, their defense is 27th in the NHL in goals against. Take the Capitals here.

Final Canadiens-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML -225