Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Cam Turner endorsed his starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Jones' performance stood out amid the Colts' QB1 decision. Throughout the preseason, the former New York Giants QB has made his presence felt as he is reportedly closing in on the starting job ahead of the Colts' preseason finale.

Turner explained why he has the utmost confidence in Jones' capabilities at quarterback, per The Athletic's James Boyd.

“I would say his decision-making and the trust with him where the ball’s in the right spot, the right time, and he's proven it through the spring, OTAs, through training camp,” Turner said. “It's just the consistency. You know what you're getting, you trust the decision-making, and the accuracy has been very good.”

I asked QBs coach Cam Turner why the #Colts believe they can win with Daniel Jones considering his record (24-44-1) and questionable decision-making (85 total TDs/73 turnovers in 70 games). “I would say his decision-making and the trust with him. The ball’s in the right spot …” pic.twitter.com/FK3ghfNji1 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 20, 2025

Jones, who was released by the Giants midseason last year after five inconsistent seasons throughout his NFL career, earned an opportunity with the Colts during the offseason. Jones went 2-8 in his final year with the Giants, throwing for 2,070 yards with a 63.3% completion rate and a 47.8 QB Rating. However, the Colts are confident things will be different amid a new environment and a second opportunity throughout the 2025 NFL season.

After a disappointing 2024 season for Anthony Richardson, the Colts announced Jones as their QB1. Richardson, who was benched midseason last year, his second with the Colts, it was apparent that a drastic change was in order, which led to Indianapolis bringing in Jones for an opportunity to compete for QB1. The third-year quarterback dealt with injuries in his first year in the league.

While he saw a cleaner bill of health last season, Richardson struggled heavily as the full-time starter. He finished with a 47.7% completion rate, which led to lingering concerns about his accuracy.

Article Continues Below

Colts players reveal Daniel Jones' quality that stands out

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones made a good impression on his new teammates and in his new surroundings. While QB coach Cam Turner gushed over Jones' consistency, decision-making, and accuracy, Colts wide receiver AD Mitchell observed Jones' work ethic and strong approach.

Mitchell talked about Jones' early, yet practical, impact with the Colts, per Anthony Calhoun's X, formerly Twitter.

“Smart football player,” Mitchell said. “Very demanding at quarterback. He'll tell you what he wants you to do, and it's an open dialogue there. His work ethic is phenomenal. So, I'm just looking forward to that carrying throughout the season.”

The Colts will face the Bengals in their preseason finale on Saturday.