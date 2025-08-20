Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Cam Turner endorsed his starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Jones' performance stood out amid the Colts' QB1 decision. Throughout the preseason, the former New York Giants QB has made his presence felt as he is reportedly closing in on the starting job ahead of the Colts' preseason finale.

Turner explained why he has the utmost confidence in Jones' capabilities at quarterback, per The Athletic's James Boyd.

“I would say his decision-making and the trust with him where the ball’s in the right spot, the right time, and he's proven it through the spring, OTAs, through training camp,” Turner said. “It's just the consistency. You know what you're getting, you trust the decision-making, and the accuracy has been very good.”

Jones, who was released by the Giants midseason last year after five inconsistent seasons throughout his NFL career, earned an opportunity with the Colts during the offseason. Jones went 2-8 in his final year with the Giants, throwing for 2,070 yards with a 63.3% completion rate and a 47.8 QB Rating. However, the Colts are confident things will be different amid a new environment and a second opportunity throughout the 2025 NFL season.

After a disappointing 2024 season for Anthony Richardson, the Colts announced Jones as their QB1. Richardson, who was benched midseason last year, his second with the Colts, it was apparent that a drastic change was in order, which led to Indianapolis bringing in Jones for an opportunity to compete for QB1. The third-year quarterback dealt with injuries in his first year in the league.

While he saw a cleaner bill of health last season, Richardson struggled heavily as the full-time starter. He finished with a 47.7% completion rate, which led to lingering concerns about his accuracy.

Article Continues Below

Colts players reveal Daniel Jones' quality that stands out

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throw the ball Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield.
Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones made a good impression on his new teammates and in his new surroundings. While QB coach Cam Turner gushed over Jones' consistency, decision-making, and accuracy, Colts wide receiver AD Mitchell observed Jones' work ethic and strong approach.

Mitchell talked about Jones' early, yet practical, impact with the Colts, per Anthony Calhoun's X, formerly Twitter.

“Smart football player,” Mitchell said. “Very demanding at quarterback. He'll tell you what he wants you to do, and it's an open dialogue there. His work ethic is phenomenal. So, I'm just looking forward to that carrying throughout the season.”

The Colts will face the Bengals in their preseason finale on Saturday.

More Indianapolis Colts News
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) attempts a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
Colts rumors: Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard ‘not in position’ to develop Anthony Richardson in 2025Malik Brown ·
Colts news: Amon-Ra St. Brown shocked by Daniel Jones winning Indianapolis QB job
Amon-Ra St. Brown left shocked by Daniel Jones winning Colts QB jobJulian Ojeda ·
Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Daniel Jones (17) pass Wednesday, July 23, 2025, during the first day of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield.
ESPN picks QB in 2026 mock draft to clean up Colts’ Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson messEvan Dammarell ·
Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Daniel Jones (17) pass Friday, July 25, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield.
Colts players reveal Daniel Jones’ quality that stands out amid QB1 decisionGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Colts’ Anthony Richardson agent casts serious doubt on team’s credibilitySolomon McDowell ·
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and guard Quenton Nelson (56) share a laugh Monday, July 28, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield.
Colts’ Quenton Nelson claims ‘nothing changes’ for O-Line after starting QB announcementMatty Breisch ·