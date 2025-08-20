Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is aiming to build upon a successful second season running the show. Without his son Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback, the team is in the process of figuring out who will be QB1. Time is running out until their Week 1 matchup against Georgia Tech.

One of the quarterbacks fighting for the job is true freshman Julian Lewis. Lewis was a five-star recruit out of Georgia, but is reportedly not the frontrunner to win the starting job for Week 1. Transfer Kaidon Salter may get the nod against a good Yellow Jackets team.

Colorado has another pair of freshmen who are capable of contributing right away. Deion Sanders and wide receiver coach Jason Phillips are even counting on it.

“There's no such thing as freshmen being freshmen here,” Phillips said. “Obviously, the way we recruit, the mantra that Coach Prime (has is) when we recruit a freshman, bring him in, we expect them to play. So that's maturity level too, they've got to understand the expectation and what the other guys standing in the room (are expected of), and they've got to beat that expectation. Every freshman we've brought in here so far will have the opportunity to play, so we've got to get those guys ready to play immediately.”

The two freshmen receivers are Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson. Filling a void left by Travis Hunter will not be easy, but their coaching staff believes everyone has what it takes to make plays.

“Right now, I feel comfortable with eight to probably 11 guys,” Phillips said. “I'm really comfortable with that. A lot of people have asked this question, ‘How do you replace the guys that left?'. . . You don't replace those guys, but what we can do is replace the production. So I think if we got enough players in that room that I feel comfortable with in playing, that we can probably get close to or surpass the production we had last year.”