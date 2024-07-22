The Columbus Blue Jackets hoped to be further along in their rebuild by now, but injuries helped ensure that they would be paying rent in the Eastern Conference cellar for the second consecutive year.

They now move ahead with another new head coach in Dean Evason, who guided the Minnesota Wild to their first 50-win season in franchise history in 2021-22. Fans are optimistic he can facilitate rapid advancement for the Blue Jackets and mercilessly end this reconstruction period. Though, a new era probably cannot truly begin until Patrik Laine is traded.

The 26-year-old winger is included in the aforementioned injury issues and has not played 60 games in a single season during his entire four-and-a-half-year tenure with Columbus. He logged 18 last season before entering a player assistance program in January due to mental health-related reasons. Laine did not return for the remainder of the season.

He is training again now, though, leaving many to believe he will be ready to go for the start of the 2024-25 NHL campaign. Consequently, new Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell can begin to seriously pursue a Laine trade. The Finland native is drawing plenty of interest around the league, but it will be easier for fans to follow along this saga if they know what Columbus covets in return.

Well, they just received some clarity on the matter. The Blue Jackets are expected to seek a trade package consisting of draft picks and prospects rather than a ready-made talent, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, via James Wilson of NHL Trade Rumors.

Can Blue Jackets pull off a Patrik Laine trade?

Teams will naturally be hesitant to part with a big chunk of their future for an $8.7 million cap hit next year, but Columbus could alleviate the burden by paying a decent amount of the deal itself. With such accommodations potentially on the table, Patrik Laine might find a new home in a matter of no time. If he agrees, that is.

Laine has a 10-team no-trade clause, which gives him a little leverage in forthcoming negotiations. Given his potential, though, there should be a squad or two not on his list that can meet Waddell's asking price. He scored a career-high 44 goals and 70 points in 2017-18 and could reestablish himself as a productive talent if he can just stay on the ice.

The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are two squads that are expected to be in the mix for Laine. It will be difficult for fans to bid him farewell, just because they know what this player can do at full strength. The four-year, $34.8 million contract extension he signed in 2022 did not coincide with the franchise resurgence many anticipated, but the Blue Jackets can ideally flip Laine into worthwhile return value.

A decent offseason can get much better if the organization secures a sizable haul of promising assets. The present may not be so dazzling for Columbus, but it is essential that the new regime does everything necessary to give its supporters a bright future. One that is hopefully on the horizon.